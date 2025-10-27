FIG Top 5 At 5 - 16/10/2025

1. EIOPA launches six consultations related to review of Solvency II

On 9 October 2025, the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority ("EIOPA") published six consultations related to a draft delegated regulation, draft implementing technical standards ("ITS") and guidelines, stemming from the review of the Solvency II framework.

The consultations also take into account the draft amendments to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2015/35 ("Solvency II Delegated Regulation") that the European Commission ("Commission") consulted on in July 2025 – for more information, see FIG Top 5 at 5 dated 24 July 2025.

The consultations are as follows:

Consultation on revised ITS on disclosures templates to supervisory authorities

This consultation relates to Commission implementing regulation (EU) 2015/2451, which contains ITS on the templates and structure of the disclosure of specific information by supervisory authorities. Views are sought on the proposed text of a commission implementing regulation that will amend the annexes to Commission implementing regulation (EU) 2015/2451. The amendments aim to reflect:

the amendment to annex XXI of Commission delegated regulation (EU) 2015/35 in 2019 as regards the application of the principal loss-absorbency mechanism;

implementing regulation (EU) 2023/894 repealing implementing regulation (EU) 2015/2450 and to correct editorial mistakes for the reporting templates; and

the amendment to the Solvency II Directive with regard to the list of exercise of options by national supervisory authorities.

Consultation on revised ITS on the treatment of matching adjustment

This consultation relates to Commission implementing regulation (EU) 2015/500. The proposed amendments relate to the procedures necessary for the approval of matching adjustment and aim to allow (re)insurance undertakings to calculate their solvency capital requirement assuming full diversification between the assets and liabilities of the portfolio and the rest of the undertaking, unless the portfolios of assets covering a corresponding best estimate of insurance or reinsurance obligations form a ring-fenced fund.

Consultation on revised guidelines on valuation of technical provisions

This consultation focuses on the guidelines related to the calculation of the risk margin of technical provisions, namely Guidelines 50, 61, 62 and 63, together with a technical annexes IV and VI.

In order to streamline the guidelines, the consultation proposes to delete guideline 61 and technical annex VI.

It is proposed to update guideline 62 to reflect the introduction of the lambda factor in the risk margin calculation.

Consultation on revised guidelines on ring-fenced funds

This consultation sets out the draft revised guidelines on ring-fenced funds and the explanatory text. In particular, the consultation proposes to:

amend guideline 4 by deleting paragraph 1.15;

amend guideline 17 by deleting the reference to matching adjustment portfolios in the title; and

delete guidelines 6, 7, 11, 15 and 16.

Consultation on RTS on simplified calculation of the risk margin

This consultation contains the draft regulatory technical standards ("RTS") to amend article 58 of the Solvency II Delegated Regulation.

In its July 2025 consultation, the Commission proposed changes to the formula for the calculation of the risk margin of technical provisions set out in Article 37(1) of the Solvency II Delegated Regulation.

Accordingly, this consultation proposes consequential amendments to Article 58 of the Solvency II Delegated Regulation to reflect the proposed change to Article 37(1).

Consultation on guidelines on powers to remedy liquidity vulnerabilities

This consultation reflects a mandate under article 144b(8) of the Solvency II Directive for EIOPA to develop guidelines specifying:

the measures to address deficiencies in liquidity risk management and the form, activation and calibration of powers that supervisory authorities may exercise to reinforce the liquidity position of undertakings where liquidity risks are identified and not adequately remedied by those undertakings;

the existence of exceptional circumstances that justify the temporary suspension of redemption rights; and

the conditions for ensuring the consistent application of the temporary suspension of redemption rights as a last resort measure across the EU and the aspects to consider for equally and adequately protecting policy holders in all home and host jurisdictions.

The consultation states that the guidelines should ensure the consistent application of article 144b, by ensuring, in particular, that insurance and reinsurance undertakings maintain adequate liquidity to settle their financial obligations towards policy holders and other counterparties when they fall due, even under stressed conditions.

Simplification

EIOPA has stated that the six consultations are in keeping with its stated approach to regulatory simplification, particularly pointing to the proposals as regards the sets of guidelines which include a reduction of 25% in the number of guidelines - for more information, see FIG Top 5 at 5 dated 10 April 2025.

Next Steps

All six consultations are open for feedback until 5 January 2026.

2. Further EIOPA Updates: (1) Commission requests technical advice from EIOPA on insurance guarantee schemes under IRRD (2) EIOPA publishes revised guidelines on determining market share for reporting (3) EIOPA publishes guidelines to promote diversity on (re)insurers' boards

1. Commission requests technical advice from EIOPA on insurance guarantee schemes under IRRD

On 14 October 2025, the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority ("EIOPA") published a request ("Request") it received from the European Commission ("Commission") for technical information and advice regarding an assessment of the appropriateness of minimum common standards for insurance guarantee schemes ("IGS") in the EU under article 98 of the Insurance Recovery and Resolution Directive ("IRRD").

The Request was accompanied by a letter ("Letter") addressed to Ms Petra Hielkema, Chairperson of EIOPA.

Background

Under article 98 of the IRRD, the Commission is required to submit a report to the European Parliament and the Council assessing the appropriateness of minimum common standards for IGS in the Union, following consultation with EIOPA, by January 2027.

Advice sought?

The Commission is required to assess the state of play of IGS in the EU member states and in that regard, the Commission has asked EIOPA to provide an overview of IGS in the EU, covering existing IGS and those currently being developed. Some of the areas where advice is sought include:

the type of insurance covered and the coverage level;

the triggers for the use of IGS;

the function, geographical coverage and the funding of IGS;

the reasons for member states introducing IGS and the consequences of such introduction on the relevant insurance market;

how minimum common standards for IGS could result in the insurance sector offering more services across the EU, and how consumers could benefit from increased choice of insurance services and higher protection in case of failure;

how a combined funding model, mainly based on ex post funding but incorporating some ex-ante funding, could be set up;

the expected interaction between IRRD and potential minimum common standards for IGS in the EU; and

the appropriateness of minimum common standards for IGS regarding their operational functioning, including matters such as, trigger moment(s) for IGS activation, the time for the submission of claims and the deadline for payouts to policyholders in compensation cases.

Next Steps

EIOPA has been asked to provide the advice comprised in the Request by 31 May 2026, with the Commission expected to produce its report by 29 January 2027.

2. EIOPA publishes revised guidelines on determining market share for reporting

On 14 October 2025, the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority ("EIOPA") published its updated guidelines ("Guidelines") on the methods for determining the market shares for reporting under the under the Solvency II Directive, as amended by the Solvency II Amending Directive.

The purpose of the Guidelines, which are addressed to supervisory authorities, is to set out the methods to be used when determining the market shares referred to in article 35a(1) and (2) of the Solvency II Directive and the process to be used by the supervisory authorities to inform the insurance and reinsurance undertakings about any limitation or exemption to quantitative regular supervisory reporting granted by supervisory authorities.

Articles 35a(1) and (2) of the Solvency II Directive allow supervisory authorities to reduce supervisory reporting requirements for undertakings that, collectively, do not represent more than 20% of a member state's life and non-life insurance and reinsurance market respectively.

Some of the matters addressed by the Guidelines include:

the information that it to be used to determine the markets, for example, the market share must include the business (regardless of the type of undertaking) underwritten by all insurance and reinsurance undertakings but should not include the business of undertakings that, pursuant to article 4 of the Solvency II Directive, are excluded from the scope of the Solvency II Directive;

the calculation of the life and non-life market, with supervisory authorities ensuring that the size of both the life and non-life markets are determined annually;

the assessment process, for example, supervisory authorities are required to consider the request of insurance and reinsurance undertakings to be included or excluded from the assessment to determine which undertakings are granted a limitation or exemption; and

the information to be provided to undertakings, for example, undertakings are to be informed if they have been granted a limitation or exemption at least three months prior to the relevant reporting year end.

Next Steps

The Guidelines apply from 30 January 2027.

3. EIOPA publishes guidelines to promote diversity on (re)insurers' boards

On 14 October 2025, the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority ("EIOPA") published its guidelines ("Guidelines") on the notion of diversity for the selection of members of the administrative, management or supervisory bodies ("ASMBs") of (re)insurance undertakings.

The Guidelines come on foot of the Solvency II review whereby (re)insurance undertakings are required to have policies in place that promote diversity within their ASMBs, including the setting of quantitative objectives related to gender balance.

The Guidelines are aimed at the promotion of diversity in the composition of senior function holders at (re)insurers on the basis of their educational and professional background, age, gender and geographical origin, both when recruiting new members to AMSBs and on an ongoing basis.

EIOPA consulted on the Guidelines in December 2024 – for more information, see FIG Top 5 at 5 dated 12 December 2024.

Next Steps

The Guidelines will apply from 30 January 2027.

3. ESMA publishes statement on the application of certain provisions of MiFID / MiFIR following review

On 10 October 2025, the European Securities and Markets Authority ("ESMA") published a statement ("Statement") regarding the application of certain provisions of the regulation on markets in financial instruments ("MiFIR") and the MiFID II directive following amendments made following the MiFID II / MiFIR review.

The Statement follows ESMA's March 2024 first public statement on the transition for the application of the MiFID II / MiFIR review – for more information, see FIG Top 5 at 5 dated 28 March 2024.

Guidance

The Statement aims to provide guidance to market participants on:

the application of the provisions of MiFID II, as amended by the MiFID II review, in relation to commodity derivatives and derivatives on emission allowances and to the new regime applicable to systematic internalisers;

the single volume cap mechanism in MiFIR, as amended by the MiFIR review; and

the application of the revised transparency rules for bonds, structured finance products, emission allowances, and equity instruments introduced by the MiFIR review. In this regard, ESMA refers to its announcement ("Announcement") of 8 October 2025 on the standard market size for liquid instruments on the basis of the amended table 3 and the new table 3a of annex II of commission delegated regulation 2017/583 ("RTS 1"). ESMA explains that these values will determine the new quoting obligation for systematic internalisers according to articles 11a and 11b of RTS 1.

The Statement notes that these amendments are yet to be published in the official journal of the EU, nonetheless, market participants are invited to anticipate the application of the MiFIR provisions related to the transparency requirements for these instruments as of 2 March 2026.

The Announcement is aimed at helping market participants to prepare for the application of the new quoting requirements, although the official implementation date has not yet been specified.

Compliance

The Statement sets out that, although there may be potential changes regarding the timing for the adoption of delegated and implementing acts by the European Commission, market participants are expected to comply with the provisions, as amended by the MiFID II / MiFIR review, unless otherwise specified.

The Statement also reminds market participants that, as a general rule, the revised MiFID II provisions apply when the relevant changes are transposed into national law. ESMA has stated that it is aiming to provide as much clarity as possible to market participants on this transitional regime.

4. MiCA Updates: (1) EBA publishes two opinions on Commission amendments to draft RTS on prudential matters under MiCA (2) EBA publishes report on tackling ML / TF risks in crypto asset services

1. EBA publishes two opinions on Commission amendments to draft RTS on prudential matters under MiCA

On 10 October 2025, the European Banking Authority ("EBA") published two opinions relating to the European Commission's ("Commission") amendments to the EBA's draft regulatory technical standards ("RTS") specifying the composition and liquidity requirements of the reserve of assets under the regulation on markets in crypto-assets ("MiCA").

The EBA is of the opinion that the substantive amendments proposed by the Commission are inconsistent with the prudential framework under MiCA.

Background

The EBA submitted the first versions of the draft RTS to the Commission in June 2025 – for more information, see FIG Top 5 at 5 dated 20 June 2025.

On 28 August 2025, the Commission informed the EBA that it intended to endorse the draft RTS specifying the highly liquid financial instruments ("HLFI") with minimal market, credit and concentration risk and the liquidity requirements of the reserve of assets under MiCA, with amendments.

Opinions

The two opinions are as follows:

Opinion of the EBA on the Commission's amendments to the final draft RTS to further specify the liquidity requirements of the reserve of assets under article 36(4) of MiCA; and

of the EBA on the Commission's amendments to the final draft RTS to further specify the liquidity requirements of the reserve of assets under article 36(4) of MiCA; and Opinion of the EBA on the Commission's amendments to the final draft RTS to specify the HLFI with minimal market risk, credit risk and concentration risk under article 38(5) of MiCA

The EBA has stated that the amendments made by the Commission could be interpreted as:

permitting investments of issuance proceeds into non-HLFI, such as commodities or crypto assets;

classifying all money market funds as HLFI while relaxing concentration and look-through limits; and

removing undertakings for collective investment in transferable securities concentration rules.

Although the EBA supports the drafting clarifications put forward by the Commission, it considers that the substantive proposed amendments are inconsistent with articles 36(1)(b) and 38(1) of MiCA as they would:

lead to material liquidity risk;

weaken alignment with the banking liquidity framework; and

provide scope for regulatory arbitrage.

Both opinions contain an annex setting out the EBA's amended draft RTS, which have been submitted to the Commission.

2. EBA publishes report on tackling ML / TF risks in crypto asset services

On 9 October 2025, the European Banking Authority ("EBA") published a report ("Report") on tackling money laundering and terrorist financing ("ML / TF") risks in crypto asset services through supervision, including insights from recent cases.

The Report aims to inform emerging supervisory approaches to the authorisation and supervision of crypto asset service providers ("CASPs") and to strengthen AML /CFT oversight mechanisms.

The Report summarises the EBA's main findings as a result of its continuous engagement and cooperation with national supervisors in the EU, the European Supervisory Authorities ("ESAs") and third country authorities. The Report explains how this engagement and cooperation has allowed the EBA to gather critical insights into the operations and risks of crypto asset businesses, both before and after the introduction of the regulation on markets in crypto assets ("MiCA").

Accordingly, the EBA has been able to identify significant AML / CFT weaknesses across the sector and to provide targeted guidance regarding compliance and oversight.

Some of the matters addressed in the Report include:

strategies employed by some entities to circumvent AML / CFT supervision, including unauthorised operations / forum shopping across member states / improper use of the reverse solicitation exemption / weak AML /CFT frameworks / opaque ownership and governance structures / multi-entity arrangements involving high-risk counterparties; and

the safeguards introduced by MiCA and the AML / CFT regime, such as, a harmonised authorisation and passporting regime / stricter governance requirements / transparency in beneficial ownership / comprehensive integration of AML/CFT obligations.

Effective Implementation

The Report explains that effective implementation of MiCA and the AML / CFT regime will be dependent on vigilant monitoring of unauthorised activities through, amongst other things, continuous risk identification.

Finally, the EBA has stated that the Report should foster a "robust and forward-looking approach to tackling financial crime risk in the sector."

5. EBA publishes report on while labelling in financial institutions

On 14 October 2025, the European Banking Authority ("EBA") published a report ("Report") on white labelling. The Report stems from the EBA's 2024-2025 priorities on innovative applications, particularly focused on the use of white labelling as a distribution model for banking and payment services in the EU.

The Report describes white labelling as the process whereby a financial institution (the provider) provides one or more financial products and services which are distributed and offered to customers under the brand of a partner (the partner) – who may or may not be a regulated entity, such as those operating online marketplaces.

Widespread

The Report sets out that white labelling is a common practice, used by 35% of banks that responded to the EBA 2025 spring risk assessment questionnaire, with it being used to distribute a broad range of financial products and services, domestically and cross-border.

The Report categorises such products and services into three main groups, as follows:

account and payment services;

credit provisioning; and

open banking services.

Benefits and risks

The Report identifies some benefits, for example, white labelling can benefit providers, partners and consumers in terms of cost efficiency and expanded offer and also enhance financial inclusion.

However there are also risks associated with the practice, such as, fraud risk and weaknesses in AML / CFT controls. There is also an issue with a lack of transparency for consumers as it is not always possible to discern who a consumer is dealing with. From a supervisory perspective, white labelling can present challenges especially regarding visibility over the full distribution channel.

Next Steps

The Report highlights that the EBA will take follow-up action in 2026 in the interest of a common supervisory approach particularly as regards the regulatory qualification, whether outsourcing, agency or other, of the arrangements between the parties and the assessment and identification of emerging risks.

Additionally, the EBA has stated that it will focus on raising awareness, as to the key elements of white labelling, amongst consumers, including issues as to submission of complaints.

The Report also states that the EBA will continue to monitor banks' engagement in white labelling through the annual risk assessment questionnaire.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.