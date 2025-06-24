Establishing An Alternative Investment Fund In Ireland - Regulatory Categories Of AIF

the AIF itself, where the AIF opts to be internally-managed and not to designate an external AIFM.

However, QIAIFs established as investment companies are subject to a statutory obligation to diversify risk. This obligation does not apply to other forms of QIAIFs such as unit trusts, CCFs, ILPs or ICAVs.

Diversification limits for a RIAIF are more generous than the limits that apply to UCITS. For example:

A QIAIF with a non-EU AIFM may only be marketed according to the private placement rules applicable in individual EU jurisdictions and subject to the requirements of Article 42 of AIFMD.

A QIAIF with an EU authorised AIFM may be marketed on a passported basis across the EU to professional investors.

As a consequence, the marketing of a RIAIF in any EU country will depend on the fund offering rules in that country.

Cannot avail of an EU passport to distribute their funds to retail investors in the EU.

Fund approval process

The prospectus and constitutive document must be submitted to the Central Bank for review. A RIAIF is typically approved by the Central Bank within six to eight weeks from the date of submission of the documents, depending on the complexity of the fund structure.