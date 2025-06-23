ARTICLE
23 June 2025

4.8 – Conrad Portanier Meets Karol Gabarretta (Podcast)

GA
Ganado Advocates

Contributor

Ganado Advocates logo
Malta Finance and Banking
Conrad Portanier
In this episode, Conrad Portanier sits down with Karol Gabarretta, Secretary General of the Malta Bankers' Association. They discuss the MBA's role, recent initiatives in financial literacy, efforts to combat cybercrime, and governance restructuring, highlighting the impacts these are having on Malta's banking sector.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Conrad Portanier
Conrad Portanier
