4.8 – Conrad Portanier Meets Karol Gabarretta (Podcast)

In this episode, Conrad Portanier sits down with Karol Gabarretta, Secretary General of the Malta Bankers' Association. They discuss the MBA's role, recent initiatives in financial literacy, efforts to combat cybercrime, and governance restructuring, highlighting the impacts these are having on Malta's banking sector.

