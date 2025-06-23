4.8 – Conrad Portanier Meets Karol Gabarretta (Podcast)

Ganado Advocates is a leading commercial law firm with a particular focus on the corporate, financial services and maritime/aviation sectors, predominantly servicing international clients doing business through Malta. The firm also promotes other areas such as tax, pensions, intellectual property, employment and litigation.
In this episode, Conrad Portanier sits down with Karol Gabarretta, Secretary General of the Malta Bankers' Association. They discuss the MBA's role, recent initiatives in financial literacy, efforts to combat cybercrime...
