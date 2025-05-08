Major Governance Overhaul And New Leadership Appointments – What's At Stake For The Plasseraud IP Group?

"Marking our 120th anniversary with this transformation means equipping ourselves with the structure and tools needed to keep innovating and supporting our ambitions for dynamic and sustainable growth." says Bertrand Loisel, French & European Patent Attorney, Partner, Managing Director, and now newly appointed CEO (Chief Executive Officer). For Eric Burbaud, who also becomes CEO, "Moving from a management team of partners — common in our IP law firm ecosystem — to a Steering Committee under the supervision of a Board is a significant change, but it's just one step in our broader development plan, driven by our 32 partners and 400 employees across France, Europe, and Asia."

Ina Schreiber, French & European Patent Attorney, Patentanwältin, and Partner since 2012, represents the Patent Department on the Steering Committee and now heads the department, leading a team of five partners including four Practice Heads:

Denis Bourgarel, French & European Patent Attorney, Partner since 2018 – Life Sciences Patent Practice Group Leader

Christophe Jolly, French & European Patent Attorney, Partner since 2018 – Mechanics Patent Practice Group Leader

Charlotte Leleu, French & European Patent Attorney, Partner since 2022 – IT Patent Practice Group Leader

Nathalie Wajs, French & European Patent Attorney, Partner since 2023 – Chemistry Patent Practice Group Leader

According to Ina Schreiber, "Bringing together our four specialized practice groups and patent business support functions under one unified department will, through a cross-functional approach and the active involvement of all patent partners, allow us to fully leverage synergies between teams with diverse technical expertise. This benefits innovative companies of all sizes and industries. With Plasseraud IP Avocats and Plasseraud IP Anti-Counterfeiting, we are now more than ever able to offer end-to-end counsel along the entire innovation value chain — from idea to market, from the protection of technical inventions to potential litigation."

On the legal side, the management team includes:

Charlotte Montaud, French & European Trademark and Design Attorney and Partner since 2022 – Contracts and Valuation Practice Group Leader / Member of the Steering Committee for the Legal Department

Benjamin Fontaine, French & European Trademark and Design Attorney and Spanish Lawyer, Partner, Head of the Alicante office since 2000 – now Trademarks and Designs Practice Group Leader

Laurent Nowak, French & European Trademark and Design Attorney, Partner since 2020 – now Digital and Anti-Counterfeiting Practice Group Leader

Charlotte Montaud states, "Plasseraud IP believes in collective intelligence, embraces the wave of innovation, and fully welcomes the exciting challenges AI brings to our profession, all while keeping human excellence as the cornerstone of our success. Our cross-disciplinary, dynamic, and strategic approach allows us to protect our clients' IP assets with precision, advise them insightfully for optimal valuation, and support them closely in their pursuit of value creation. By combining expertise, innovation, and proximity, we position ourselves as an essential and enhanced partner, capable of propelling our clients to new heights."

Guylène Kiesel Le Cosquer adds, "The decision to create a collective leadership team at the head of the Legal Department — with Charlotte Montaud, Benjamin Fontaine, and Laurent Nowak, supported by all our Partner Patent Attorneys and Legal Experts — will allow our legal teams to continue innovating to meet our clients' needs. As a Board member, I remain focused on the Group's strategy — a mission that reflects my commitment to making intellectual property a driver of responsible and sustainable innovation. I welcome these changes and look forward to the challenges ahead!"

Finally, Cyra Nargolwalla emphasizes: "With this leadership team, the Group is taking a bold step forward on its path as an IP leader. Ina Schreiber's appointment is part of this ambition. Since she joined the bio-chemistry department in 2004, I've had many opportunities to appreciate her listening skills and decisiveness. As technology challenges the very foundations of innovation and its value, I'm confident in our Group's ability to continue leading with a human-centered approach."

