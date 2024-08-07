ARTICLE
7 August 2024

The French Certificate For Responsible Influence Is Becoming European At The Instigation Of The EASA

The Certificate for Responsible Influence has been launched in France in 2020 through the Responsible Influence Observatory set up by the French SRO, the Autorité de Régulation Professionnelle de la Publicité (ARPP).
The Certificate for Responsible Influence has been launched in France in 2020 through the Responsible Influence Observatory set up by the French SRO, the Autorité de Régulation Professionnelle de la Publicité (ARPP) : https://lnkd.in/erzgaVbZ. The main goal of this Certificate is to provide influencers with key rules related to advertising on social media.

In May 2023, the ARPP has been awarded the Bronze Award by the European Advertising Standards Alliance (EASA) for this initiative : https://www.easa-alliance.org/news/responsible-influencer-certificate/

Now a must-have in France, with over 1,600 certified influencers, the Certificate for Responsible Influence is taking a new step forward as it is now becoming European, at the instigation of the EASA.

As explained by the EASA, «the Certificate for Responsible Influence has two components: a training component to make the rules and principles known, and a monitoring component to ensure compliance with these rules », hence two steps, the Influencer Marketing Standards Training (IMST) and the Certificate for Responsible Influence which involves, using artificial intelligence, to regularly monitor the publications made by certified influencers.

To read more about this very welcome initiative: https://lnkd.in/e7f8yNdJ

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

