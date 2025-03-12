CD Paris, March 03, 2025, Order, UPC_CFI_164/2024

A UPC representative with extensive administrative and financial powers within a legal entity cannot validly represent that entity before the UPC.

Key takeaways

Representation (Art. 48(1) or (2) UPCA)

The representative must be sufficiently independent to ensure fair representation in patent law matters.

Remediable defect (Rule 361 RoP)

Lack of valid representation renders pleadings void but is a remediable defect.

The Court grants a period of 30 days to appoint a new representative to remedy the defect.

Suspension of deadlines

Procedural deadlines are suspended during the period granted for appointing a new representative.

Division

Central Division Paris

UPC number

UPC_CFI_164/2024

Type of proceedings

Infringement Action

Parties

Suinno Mobile & AI Technologies Licensing Oy

vs.

Microsoft Corporation

Patent(s)

EP 2 671 173

Jurisdictions

Unified Patent Court

Body of legislation / Rules

Art. 48(1) or (2) UPCA, R. 361 RoP, R. 9 RoP, R. 291(2) RoP, R. 361 RoP

