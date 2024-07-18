Harnessing The Power Of Patent Analytics

In dynamic technology sectors, innovation moves incredibly fast, with an overwhelming range of information available. However, there is one valuable source that is often underestimated: patent data.
In this eBook, we set out why patent analytics should be used to inform strategic decision-making and how to integrate patent data into your company's innovation management infrastructure, including:
- How to use patent analytics to reveal new application areas and diversification opportunities for your patented technologies; and
- How to derive valuable business insights from patent data to achieve your strategic and operational goals.
Adding Value with Patent Analytics
Download the eBook now to discover:
- 1. Five ways to use patent analytics to identify potential applications for a new technology.
- 2. How to use patent analytics to define an IP strategy and roadmap to support your business goals.
- 3. Four other types of 'unexploited' value that can be found in patent data.
- 4. Examples of real-world applications of patent analysis.
- 5. How to integrate patent analytics tools into your IP
department.
To view the full article, click here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.