LD Mannheim, March 26, 2025, File Inspection, UPC_CFI_210/2023

1. Key takeaways
File inspection granted to a limited extent
The applicant's request for file inspection (applicant: a partnership of lawyers under German law specializing in intellectual property law invoking a general interest in information in order to gain a better understanding and knowledge of proceedings before the UPC) is granted to a limited extent in accordance of the auxiliary request of the applicant.
Consideration of necessary effort
Against the background of the principles developed by the Court of Appeal in the decision UPC_CoA_404/2023, and taking into account the effort involved for the parties in the present case, which is at the extreme end of the previous range of proceedings before the UPC in terms of complexity and scope, the inspection is to be limited for the time being to the last auxiliary request made in the pleading of March 11, 2025. Any further interest that may still exist may then be specifically asserted.
Claimant to provide redacted versions of documents
The Claimant is ordered to provide the applicant with redacted versions of documents on an encrypted data carrier (USB) or via access to an encrypted online data room.
2. Division
LD Mannheim
3. UPC number
UPC_CFI_210/2023
4. Type of proceedings
file inspection
5. Parties
Applicant: AMPERSAND PmbB, Germany
Claimant: Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Japan
Defendant: Guangdong OPPO Mobile Telecommunications Corp. Ltd., China; OROPE Germany GmbH, Germany
6. Patent(s)
EP 2 568 724
7. Body of legislation / Rules
Rule 262 RoP
