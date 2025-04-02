LD Mannheim, March 26, 2025, File Inspection, UPC_CFI_210/2023

1. Key takeaways

File inspection granted to a limited extent

The applicant's request for file inspection (applicant: a partnership of lawyers under German law specializing in intellectual property law invoking a general interest in information in order to gain a better understanding and knowledge of proceedings before the UPC) is granted to a limited extent in accordance of the auxiliary request of the applicant.

Consideration of necessary effort

Against the background of the principles developed by the Court of Appeal in the decision UPC_CoA_404/2023, and taking into account the effort involved for the parties in the present case, which is at the extreme end of the previous range of proceedings before the UPC in terms of complexity and scope, the inspection is to be limited for the time being to the last auxiliary request made in the pleading of March 11, 2025. Any further interest that may still exist may then be specifically asserted.

Claimant to provide redacted versions of documents

The Claimant is ordered to provide the applicant with redacted versions of documents on an encrypted data carrier (USB) or via access to an encrypted online data room.

2. Division

LD Mannheim

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_210/2023

4. Type of proceedings

file inspection

5. Parties

Applicant: AMPERSAND PmbB, Germany

Claimant: Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Japan

Defendant: Guangdong OPPO Mobile Telecommunications Corp. Ltd., China; OROPE Germany GmbH, Germany

6. Patent(s)

EP 2 568 724

7. Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 262 RoP

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.