2 April 2025

LD Paris, March 21, 2025, Procedural Order On Preliminary Objection, UPC_CFI_702/2024

France Intellectual Property
Saskia Mertsching and Michael-Wolfgang Waschak
1. Key takeaways

The UPC has jurisdiction to rule on alleged infringement of European patents in non-contracting states

Infringement actions can only be brought with respect to countries where the patent is in force, which includes not only countries where a Unitary Patent is in force but also validations of European patents in non-signatory countries. (Art. 24(4) Regulation (EU) No 1215/2012 Brussels I bis (recast), Arts. 22(4) and 25 Lugano Convention). A preliminary objection contesting the jurisdiction of a local division to rule on the alleged infringement of national validations of a patent in force in non-UPCA member states (here: Spain, Switzerland, UK) should be dismissed without the need to refer this issue to the main proceedings.

2. Division

Local Division Paris

3. UPC number

4. Type of proceedings

Infringement proceedings; preliminary objection

5. Parties

Applicants: Mul-T-Lock France, Mul-T-Lock Suisse

Respondent: IMC Creations

6. Patent(s)

EP 4 153 830

7. Jurisdictions

UPC, cross-border jurisdiction

8. Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 19.1 RoP, Regulation (EU) No 1215/2012 Brussels I bis (recast), Lugano Convention

Authors
Photo of Saskia Mertsching
Saskia Mertsching
Photo of Michael-Wolfgang Waschak
Michael-Wolfgang Waschak
