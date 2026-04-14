Should You Transfer IPR At The Same Time Or Gradually?

However, contrary to these perceptions, undertaking IPR transfers on a gradual basis is often more costly than completing them at once.

Unlike with a project, where fixed fees can be agreed at the outset, hiring external agents ad hoc to handle these changes can result in a gradual creep in fees. Outsourcing the project to an external specialist, such as Questel, can also help you access or negotiate more favorable agent fees, which is not likely with piecemeal transfers.

In addition to the potential increase in costs, piecemeal transfers may also interfere with the enforcement of your IP rights. As property rights relate to their owners, an IPR that is incorrectly recorded as belonging to a different owner can lead to difficulties in enforcing its protection. Incorrectly registered ownership details can also jeopardize license or royalty agreements, as well as lead to potential difficulties at customs.

In addition to causing problems with existing IPR, taking a gradual approach to IPR recordals can also hinder the process of filing new applications and even renewing existing ones. Alongside being potentially more costly, therefore, a gradual approach invariably creates more work to complete.