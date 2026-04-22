LD Paris, April 14, 2026, Procedural Order, UPC_CFI_2070/2025

Under Art. 8(1) and 71b(2) of the Brussels I bis Regulation, the Court found it “appropriate and expedient” to hear claims together to avoid irreconcilable judgments, as they involved the same products, patent, and companies within the same group.

The decision to defer was characterized as neither allowing nor rejecting the objection, making it appealable under R. 220.2 RoP, following the Valeo v. Bosch precedent (UPC_CoA_4/2026).

A request for an oral hearing on a preliminary objection may be denied if the judge-rapporteur considers the parties’ written submissions to be sufficient for a decision.