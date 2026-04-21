LD Paris, April 10, 2026, Procedural Order, UPC_CFI_301/2025

General principles of ‘fairness’ and adversarial proceedings from the preamble to the RoP (point 2) apply.

In the absence of specific rules, the Court must therefore apply the general principles of ‘fairness’ and adversarial proceedings set out in the preamble to the RoP (point 2).

The Court reasoned that since the FRAND defence was raised by the defendant, it was justified for the claimant, as the counter-defendant in the FRAND defence, to have the final say to ensure a ‘fair trial’.