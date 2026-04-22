Court Of Appeal, April 14, 2026, Order On Suspensive Effect, UPC_CoA_48/2026

Irreversible consequences constitute exceptional circumstances. However, a security deposit is generally considered reversible as it can be reimbursed if the appellant is successful, meaning this condition is often not met.

A manifestly wrong order is one based on clearly untenable factual or legal grounds. A violation of the right to be heard is an example of a fundamental rights infringement.

An appellant must substantiate claims of financial inability; merely referencing SME status is insufficient to prove inability to provide security for costs under R. 158 RoP.