2 July 2025

Equinox Corporate+ – Leveraging Salesforce For Large IP Portfolio Owners

Questel

Contributor

Questel is a true end-to-end intellectual property solutions provider serving 20,000 organizations in more than 30 countries for the optimal management of their IP assets portfolio. Whether for patent, trademark, domain name, or design, Questel provides its customers with the software, tech-enabled services, and consulting services necessary to give them a strategic advantage.
Worldwide Intellectual Property
Eric Moran

Today's IP landscape is more complex than ever — decentralized data, global R&D, and outdated systems are slowing teams down. In this session, discover how leading organizations are simplifying IP management to scale smarter.

What you'll learn:

  • Why traditional IP systems are holding you back
  • How to simplify and centralize your IP operations by integrating Salesforce within Questel's IPMS Equinox
  • The 3 pillars of a future-proof IP strategy: people, processes, technology

This is a must-watch if you're ready to modernize your IP tools and drive real efficiency across your portfolio

To view the full details please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Eric Moran
Eric Moran
