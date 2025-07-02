Equinox Corporate+ – Leveraging Salesforce For Large IP Portfolio Owners

Today's IP landscape is more complex than ever — decentralized data, global R&D, and outdated systems are slowing teams down. In this session, discover how leading organizations are simplifying IP management to scale smarter.

What you'll learn:

Why traditional IP systems are holding you back

How to simplify and centralize your IP operations by integrating Salesforce within Questel's IPMS Equinox

The 3 pillars of a future-proof IP strategy: people, processes, technology

This is a must-watch if you're ready to modernize your IP tools and drive real efficiency across your portfolio

To view the full details please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.