ARTICLE
30 June 2025

Trademark And Brand Protection Hot Topics: A Discussion About Trends And News From IACC & INTA

Q
Questel

Contributor

Questel logo
Questel is a true end-to-end intellectual property solutions provider serving 20,000 organizations in more than 30 countries for the optimal management of their IP assets portfolio. Whether for patent, trademark, domain name, or design, Questel provides its customers with the software, tech-enabled services, and consulting services necessary to give them a strategic advantage.
Explore Firm Details
Our teams had the opportunity to attend INTA and IACC, two major events in the intellectual property field. These conferences provided a valuable platform to engage with industry peers, explore the latest trademark...
Worldwide Intellectual Property
David Godoy and Brian Looney

Our teams had the opportunity to attend INTA and IACC, two major events in the intellectual property field. These conferences provided a valuable platform to engage with industry peers, explore the latest trademark challenges, and exchange ideas on brand protection best practices and strategic goals.

In this session, Questel experts David Godoy and Brian Looney discuss current trends in brand monitoring and enforcement. They explore the intersection of technology and human expertise, highlighting how IP Counsels can adapt to a rapidly evolving landscape of IP infringement and brand management.

Topics covered include:

  • Key takeaways from INTA and NAPP 2025
  • Market trends and challenges in brand enforcement
  • The role of new technologies, including AI, in brand protection
  • How to balance technological solutions with human insight
  • Strategic considerations for selecting the right approach for your organization

This discussion offers valuable perspectives for IP professionals looking to strengthen their brand protection strategies in an increasingly complex environment.

Watch the full session to gain insights on how the right partner can support your brand strategy.

To view the full article click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
David Godoy
Person photo placeholder
Brian Looney
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More