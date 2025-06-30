Trademark And Brand Protection Hot Topics: A Discussion About Trends And News From IACC & INTA

Our teams had the opportunity to attend INTA and IACC, two major events in the intellectual property field. These conferences provided a valuable platform to engage with industry peers, explore the latest trademark challenges, and exchange ideas on brand protection best practices and strategic goals.

In this session, Questel experts David Godoy and Brian Looney discuss current trends in brand monitoring and enforcement. They explore the intersection of technology and human expertise, highlighting how IP Counsels can adapt to a rapidly evolving landscape of IP infringement and brand management.

Topics covered include:

Key takeaways from INTA and NAPP 2025

Market trends and challenges in brand enforcement

The role of new technologies, including AI, in brand protection

How to balance technological solutions with human insight

Strategic considerations for selecting the right approach for your organization

This discussion offers valuable perspectives for IP professionals looking to strengthen their brand protection strategies in an increasingly complex environment.

Watch the full session to gain insights on how the right partner can support your brand strategy.

