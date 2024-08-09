ARTICLE
9 August 2024

New Residence Permit Category Added To Online Filing System

France has added the 10-year residence permit application to the national online filing system, ANEF. This facilitates the residence permit process by providing more visibility on the process (as status can be tracked online) and eliminates the need for in-person visits to a Prefecture, as all documents can be submitted on the system (though applicants who experience technical issues on the system, or whose fingerprints still need to be collected, can appear at the Prefecture in person if needed).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

