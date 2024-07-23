New French Immigration Law: Navigating French Language Requirements

The recently adopted French immigration law introduced more stringent language requirements of which foreign nationals need to be aware.

Those affected by these changes are the signatories of the Republican Integration Contract (CIR) and holders of the following immigration statuses:

"Salarié" (local hire employees)

"Vie privée et familiale" (those in the private and family life category)

"Entrepreneur / Profession libérale" (entrepreneurs and self-employed professionals in liberal professions; those in self-regulated careers that require intellectual, technical or scientific expertise, such as lawyers, doctors and architects)

"Profession commerciale, industrielle ou artisanale" (commercial, industrial or craft professions)

These changes do not impact talent passport categories and intra-corporate transferees (ICTs).

New aspects of the French language and integration requirements

Non-EU/EEE/Swiss citizens who move to France for work or family purposes, depending on their immigration status, as mentioned above, are required to complete some formalities as part of the CIR. They currently need to:

Sign a CIR (upon arrival or request from the French Office for Immigration and Integration of their place of residence);

Complete language training sessions; and

Complete a four-day civic training course.

Adopted in January 2024, the new immigration law not only raises the required level of French language proficiency for certain multi-year permit holders but also sets limitations regarding the number of renewals of temporary residence permits, to foster foreigners' integration into French society.

Some of these changes are not yet in force but permit holders must prepare in advance for when they take effect.

Renewal limitation for temporary residence permits

Starting January 2024, certain temporary residence permits can no longer be renewed more than three consecutive times. This means that if an individual already holds a one-year residence permit, they can only renew it a maximum of three times, on the same terms.

After four years, applicants of temporary residence permits will need to either obtain a multi-year residence permit or switch to other eligible residence permit categories, provided eligibility conditions are met.

Increased French proficiency requirements

The new immigration law emphasises the importance of mastering the French language and the principles and values of the French Republic.

Under the current rules, signatories of the CIR are required to achieve the A1 (Absolute/Beginners) level in French to obtain a multi-year residence permit. Those who do not reach the A1 level must attend classes for up to 600 hours.

The French Office for Immigration and Integration (OFII) provides these training sessions and carries out writing and speaking language proficiency tests per the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFRL) standards.

Under the new requirements, applicants seeking multi-year residence permits will now need to demonstrate a minimum knowledge of the French language at level A2 (Advanced Beginners), which includes understanding relevant sentences and frequently used expressions.

While specific details regarding the required level of proficiency are yet to be unveiled, this change marks a departure from the previous requirement, where applicants only needed to provide evidence of their commitment to learning French through a compulsory training program.

Higher requirements for residence card and citizenship

Similarly, to obtain a 10-year resident permit in France (resident card), the French proficiency level will be set from A2 to B1 (intermediate proficiency - applicants can understand and communicate in common situations and write about familiar topics).

As for obtaining French citizenship, the level of French knowledge will be raised from B1 to B2 (upper intermediate - applicants can understand complex topics, interact fluently with native speakers and write detailed texts on various subjects).

To prove French proficiency, applicants can pass official tests, such as the Test of Knowledge (TCF) or DELF Diploma of French Language (DELF), provide a B1-level diploma or certificate, or show proof of sufficient French schooling.

Applicants should ensure their proof is valid, current and recognised by French authorities. Some exemptions exist, and Fragomen can assist with your specific situation.

Civic examination: Committing to French values and principles

Besides the language requirements, the CIR signatories will also need to complete a civic test on the values and principles of the Republic to obtain a multi-year card.

This examination is required following the civic training hours prescribed within the framework of the CIR. The content and the modalities of the exam are not yet known.

Looking ahead

Unlike the limitation of renewals, the higher language proficiency and civic examination changes have not yet been implemented.

According to the calendar shared by the government, the implementing decrees are expected to be released by December 2025. They will likely be enforced starting 1 January 2026.

However, as applying for citizenship is a long process, it is recommended to anticipate these changes, even for applications filed before 1 January 2026.

Learning French can be both challenging and rewarding. Both individuals and employers must prepare for the changes and requirements to come with the new immigration law.

It is recommended to start or continue the journey of learning French and to stay informed on any requirement changes as the French immigration landscape continues to evolve.

To help navigate these changes, Fragomen is available to assist and answer questions based on individual situations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.