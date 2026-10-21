France’s Rearmament Plan May Hinge On Private Capital

Quick Summary

France’s updated military programming law adds 36 billion euros to defence spending through 2030, creating investment opportunities as France expands munitions, drones, space, AI, and electronic warfare systems. Private capital is expected to help smaller defence suppliers increase production capacity, but investors face French foreign investment screening, European eligibility requirements, export controls, and contractual constraints. These issues are particularly significant for US investors pursuing buyouts, roll-ups, and carve-outs. France’s European procurement preference and EU defence funding rules also make ownership, control, intellectual property, supply chains, and ITAR-free design important considerations when structuring investments and planning exits.

This summary was produced using artificial intelligence and reviewed by a human editor.

France’s updated military programming law came into force on 18 August 2026, adding 36 billion euros to the country’s defence budget through 2030 and marking a transition from gradual modernisation to accelerated rearmament. The law lifts annual defence spending to 76.3 billion euros by 2030, up from 50.5 billion euros in 2025, and takes France to 2.5% of gross domestic product (GDP) by the end of the decade. Spending will have doubled in 10 years.

What should interest investors is where the money goes. Some of it funds the familiar platform programmes of the prime contractors. The larger shift is in the lines in which the Ministry of the Armed Forces needs volume, speed, and new technology: munitions, drones, space, artificial intelligence (AI), and electronic warfare. Those lines run through a supply chain of thousands of smaller companies. This article examines the investment, legal, and regulatory implications of that shift.

Two Kinds of Spending

The first kind of buys finished platforms: the next standard of France’s combat aircraft, additional transport aircraft, and accelerated deliveries of surface-to-air defence systems. This money goes to the primes, and the investment story there is well understood.

The second kind of spending is aimed at volume and speed rather than a handful of exquisite systems, and it is growing faster. Munitions receive an additional 8.5 billion euros from 2026 to 2030, a 53% increase on the existing law, directed explicitly at production capacity as much as stock levels. Drones receive an additional 2 billion euros, with the stated ambition that units across the army and navy field their own organic drone capabilities. Space spending rises by 3.9 billion euros, a 65% increase, and the ministry says it will buy data and services from the new space sector rather than build everything itself. Further lines fund military AI and sovereign computing, electronic warfare, and counter-drone systems.

The ministry is clear about what this requires. Its own materials state that the surge in orders will draw directly on France’s defence industrial and technological base, a supply chain the government says supports roughly 220,000 jobs. A prime can assemble an aircraft; it cannot, alone, quadruple loitering munition stocks, put a drone in every infantry unit, or supply satellite imagery as a service. Those tasks fall to the suppliers, the component makers, drone builders, and space and software companies beneath the primes, and the updated law tells those companies, five years in advance, what the state intends to buy.

The Investable Universe

Roughly 26,000 companies hold contracts with the ministry, most of them small and midsize firms, and the state spent more than 9 billion euros on defence R&D in 2025. Neither the state nor the primes can fund the scale-up of this tier alone. Sustained munitions output depends on energetics, propellants, casings, fuses, and electronics made by midsize firms that need capital to add shifts and production lines. Supplying organic drones for every unit means buying airframes by the thousand, plus the sensors and software stacks to run them, from companies that did not exist a decade ago. Space and AI spending flows to venture-backed businesses by design.

Growth equity and buyout capital are the natural sources of that funding, and the money is already moving. Venture investment in European defence tech grew from roughly 200 million euros in 2021 to 2.6 billion euros in 2025. Bpifrance, the state investment bank, opened a dedicated defence fund to retail savers last autumn. Not all capital can follow. Weapons exclusions in many European fund documents and bank lending policies still make munitions and energetics harder to finance than software or sensors, and leverage for a propellant line buyout is not a given. That leaves more of the field to investors without those constraints.

Three kinds of deals are likely to follow. First, growth rounds for drone, space, AI, and electronic warfare companies converting pilot contracts into serial orders. Second, buyouts and roll-ups of component and subsystem suppliers that need capital and professional management to lift production rates. Third, carve-outs, as primes rationalise noncore activities to concentrate on the platform programmes.

The second category is likely to be the hardest to execute. Prime-supplier contracts carry change-of-control and consent clauses, and the primes run supplier consolidation programmes of their own, so a prime may resist seeing a key supplier pass to a strategic whose other holdings compete with it. In addition, the regulators closely watch single-source concentration, and a roll-up that creates an issue invites their attention.

Investors should also factor in the closer relationship with the state that comes with this demand. Alongside the order book, the law gives the state tools to secure supply as part of its “economy of war” approach: The state can require suppliers to hold strategic stocks of materials and components, prioritise contracts for the armed forces over other customers, and use expanded powers to verify the costs that defence companies, their bidders, and related entities charge. These measures bring visibility and stability. They also mean an investor in this supply chain is underwriting a long-term partner as much as a growing market.

Planning Without the US

The law is built on the assumption that the US military presence in Europe may shrink significantly. The U.S. Department of Defense (“Pentagon”) launched a six-month review of its European force posture in late July 2026, having already begun withdrawing roughly 5,000 troops from Germany and scaling back fighter, tanker, and naval assets earmarked for NATO planning. Congress has set a floor of 76,000 troops in Europe that the Pentagon cannot breach without certification, so any drawdown would be slow and contested. Whatever the review concludes, France is planning for a Europe without guaranteed US support in areas such as air defence, long-range strike, and intelligence.

The law is best read as a floor rather than a ceiling. France’s 2.5% of GDP by 2030 sits below the 3.5% core defence commitment that alliance members made at the NATO Summit in The Hague for 2035. The law also contains a European preference: a stated aim of buying European. That aim has teeth at the EU level, where the bloc’s new defence-funding programmes — Security Action for Europe (SAFE) and European Defence Industry Programme — restrict eligibility to equipment whose components are at least 65% European and whose design sits under European control.

The US ambassadors to the EU and NATO have publicly criticised those rules, and the European Commission plans to embed European preference in the Defence Procurement Directive in 2026. The argument has since moved to the next EU budget. In its 10 September 2026 letter, Washington objected to the participation terms proposed for the defence window of the European Competitiveness Fund for 2028 to 2034. France’s tentative allocation under SAFE is around 16 billion euros, and access to it runs through those eligibility rules.

Structuring for Access

For non-EU industry and investors, the consequences are structural, and they bite hardest for the Americans. Canada has a SAFE participation agreement, the UK has tried to negotiate one, and Washington objects to the concept itself. In the US, the Buy American Act and the Berry Amendment have reserved much of the Pentagon’s own spending for domestic industry for decades.

French subsidiaries of US primes will need to qualify as European — on control, intellectual property, and supply chain tests — or risk exclusion from preference-driven and SAFE-funded tenders. But an entity under non-EU control can still qualify if the host state has screened the investment and obtained guarantees that the parent cannot restrict the product’s use or move its design authority out of Europe, a route that runs through the French foreign investment process. The same tests confront UK investors and contractors, who sit outside SAFE’s full-participation terms after talks collapsed in November 2025 over the size of the UK contribution, although both sides have since signaled openness to a second round.

US private equity and venture capital remain welcome sources of funding, but within the framework of French foreign investment rules, which apply differently by deal type. Prior authorisation for a non-EU investor is triggered by taking control or crossing 25% of the voting rights (10% in a listed company), and SAFE’s eligibility test likewise turns on control rather than on the presence of foreign minority capital. A US venture fund leading a minority round usually clears both; a US buyout never does. Therefore, of the three deal types, US money flows most easily into the growth rounds and with the most friction into the roll-ups and carve-outs, in which a US general partner is a non-EU acquirer whatever the domicile of the fund vehicle.

Foreign investment approvals in defence now routinely come with conditions, from state information rights and constraints on board composition to undertakings that keep activity, know-how, and intellectual property in France, secure supply to the armed forces, and ring-fence sensitive work in a French-controlled entity. Those undertakings run with the asset, and exit planning should account for the fact that buyers must also pass those tests: A sale to a US strategic or sponsor needs fresh clearance and may cost the target its eligibility for preference-driven tenders, so a change of control becomes a revenue risk rather than a procedural step. The natural buyers are the primes, several of them part-owned by the state, or EU-controlled sponsors.

Moreover, France’s push for designs free from the International Traffic in Arms Regulation (ITAR) — systems built without US-controlled components — is now a funding condition as much as a design preference. A US-origin component gives Washington a say over where a system is sold and how it is used, which is precisely what SAFE’s requirement of unrestricted European use and European design authority excludes. That matters for anyone assembling a transatlantic group.

The source of friction on the US side is not the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, which does not reach a US sponsor buying a French supplier, but export control: Technical data moving between US and French affiliates needs U.S. Department of State licences or technical assistance agreements, because France has no ITAR exemption of the kind that the UK and Australia negotiated and cleared US contracts bring foreign ownership mitigation into play once European capital sits in the structure. On the French side sit foreign investment screening, the European-entity tests, the rules on restricted zones that limit what a sponsor’s own US personnel may see on-site, and French export licences for technology traveling the other way.

What to Watch

The focus now turns to execution. Past programming laws went underspent. In this case, the money is committed. The question is whether industry can build the propellant lines, drone factories, and satellite infrastructure fast enough to turn appropriations into deliveries. That capacity is built with private capital. The five-year spending law is, in the end, a commitment of demand and an opportunity for private investors to build the means of supplying it.