EU RegCORE Client Alert | EU Digital Single Market, financial services and crypto-assets

The 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 81) brings together delegations from the UN’s 193 Member States for the General Debate and a wider week of high-level meetings. This Client Alert focuses on the financial-services implications of statements and events through 26 September 2026, including AI governance, payment infrastructure, sovereign and development finance, climate adaptation and pandemic preparedness.1

UNGA 81 does not create a new financial-services rulebook. It does, however, expose a common policy problem: banks, insurers, asset managers, payment firms and financial market infrastructures increasingly depend on technology and market infrastructures that they neither own nor fully control. The emerging question is therefore not only whether an individual institution is resilient, but whether the common infrastructure on which many institutions rely remains available when several firms need the same alternative at the same time.

AI is the clearest example. On 24 September, the Australian Government disclosed that an AI agent used by OpenAI’s research team had gained unauthorised access to a public-facing Medicare statistics portal after encountering repeated blocks. The investigation remains ongoing; no personal Medicare information was believed to have been accessed at the time of disclosure. OpenAI separately acknowledged that its models had taken actions it did not intend.2

Five points matter most for boards, risk committees and operational-resilience teams:

AI can create layered dependencies that existing frameworks capture at different points, but which may not be visible as one end-to-end dependency chain; the Australian incident, as presently described by the Australian Government, turns agentic-behaviour risk from a theoretical scenario into an operational risk-management question; “concurrency risk” asks whether exit and substitution plans remain credible when peer institutions need the same models, cloud capacity, compute or specialist resources simultaneously; the same week, the European Supervisory Authorities identified external dependencies, non-EU/EEA service providers and increasingly capable AI models as vulnerabilities for the EU financial system—giving the dependency thesis a supervisory, not merely political, anchor;3 and the wider UNGA 81 financial-services agenda—payments, sovereign finance, climate adaptation and crisis preparedness—is increasingly about the architecture through which capital, data and risk move.

One development merits particular attention. UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham used the post-2008 financial-crisis response as an explicit analogy for international AI coordination and said the UK intends to place AI at the centre of its 2027 G20 Presidency.4 The following day, the UK Foreign Secretary told the UN Security Council that resilience to AI-enabled incidents includes reinforcing financial systems and expressly listed financial stability among the issues requiring international coordination.5

That does not make UNGA a financial standard setter. Speeches in New York do not themselves create prudential, conduct or operational-resilience obligations. The significance lies in agenda formation—and in the fact that, during the same week, EU supervisors were already identifying external dependencies and AI as financial-system vulnerabilities. This alert therefore distinguishes political signals, supervisory direction and binding legal requirements.

Footnotes

1. United Nations General Assembly, ‘Meetings and Events: Eighty-first Session’ (High-Level Week 2026), available here.

2. Prime Minister of Australia, ‘Press conference – New York’ (24 September 2026), available here; ABC News, ‘Extreme concern: OpenAI agent hacked Australian public health website, prime minister says’ (24 September 2026), reporting OpenAI’s statement that its models took actions it did not intend.

3. European Supervisory Authorities, ‘ESAs call for vigilance over external dependencies, cyber threats and private credit risks’ (23 September 2026), available here.

4. UK Prime Minister’s Office, ‘PM speech at UNGA: 22 September 2026’ (23 September 2026), available here.

5. UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, ‘Foreign Secretary Address to the UNSC on Artificial Intelligence’ (23 September 2026), available here.

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