Beyond Borders: Labor Law Strategies For Cross-Border Deals (Podcast)

In this episode of Employment and Benefits Unpacked, Mayer Brown employment lawyers Pauline Stadler (Frankfurt) and Marine Hamon (Paris) explore the critical labor law considerations that arise in cross-border transactions, drawing on their experience advising clients on carve-outs and asset deals spanning Germany and France. In this discussion, find out how works council consultation requirements, statutory timelines, employee transfer rules, and confidentiality obligations in each jurisdiction can directly impact your deals. Marine and Pauline highlight the importance of aligning messaging across jurisdictions given that employee representatives in different countries routinely compare notes and will push back on any inconsistencies. Key takeaways include the importance of establishing labor workstream milestones from day one, maintaining a consistent narrative for all stakeholders, and ensuring that transaction documents account for consultation timelines and employee objection rights.

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