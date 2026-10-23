Concurrence : L'Essentiel Du Premier Semestre 2026

Nathalie Jalabert-Doury examines the most significant competition law developments from the first half of 2026 affecting the public works and construction sector. The analysis spans French and EU regulatory changes, including cartel fining decisions in overseas territories, antitrust damages litigation, merger control threshold adjustments, and a sectoral investigation into construction transport.

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In the article L'essentiel du premier semestre 2026, Nathalie Jalabert-Doury selects the competition cases and regulatory changes from the first half of 2026 that matter most to companies in the public works and construction sector, at both the French and EU levels.

The article covers:

Two recent fining decisions in the French overseas territories

Antitrust damages actions in the flooring cartel case

The increase of French merger control thresholds

Recent case law on fundamental rights in investigations

A sectoral investigation into transport in the construction sector

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