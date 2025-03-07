The Wine Market In Nigeria

Although Nigeria's drinking pattern traditionally favors spirits and beer, wine is increasingly gaining popularity. Seven percent (7%) of respondents in the survey consumed wine more than any other drink type in the week preceding the study. For most wine lovers, wine is an upscale, healthy, and sophisticated alcohol alternative. The annual market size is about 28,000 metric tons of wine with most of this supply imported from France, the United States of America, Spain, South Africa, and Italy. Domestic production of wine, especially grape wine is minimal and at an early stage. Notwithstanding, there has been rising interest in domestic wine production in regions like Jos and Benue where the climate conditions are somewhat favorable for grape production.

Also, there are local variants of wine made from other fruits such as mango, pineapple, palm sap, and plantain. These are very popular among low-income communities. In middle to high-income communities, they are mostly served during ceremonies as part of the local bar.

Traditionally, the average wine lover in Nigeria lives in a major city like Lagos, Abuja, or Port Harcourt, is in the high-income band, and has good exposure to wine trends. This consumer categorization is however shifting as many Nigerians have become more exposed to global wine trends. Importers have responded by introducing a wide variety of wines to the market, offering different prices and alcohol levels. From the study, 71% of wine lovers had at least a university degree, 84% were in the middle to high-income band, and 75% were aged between 20 and 40.

How much is a bottle of Wine in Nigeria, and how much do Nigerians spend on Wine?

How much a bottle of wine costs in Nigeria is no easy question to answer because while the price of the same bottle size can be as low as ₦4,000, it can also be as high as one year's rent for a modest one-bedroom in Lekki. This is not entirely surprising as wine is known to be a luxury beverage and out of the reach of many consumers. However, in the Nigerian market, several importers, distributors, and manufacturers are proving that wine can be as accessible as beer or soft drinks to the average consumer. New variants of cheaper price and low-alcohol content have been introduced. These brands have captured consumer attention and patronage as they address the affordability problem. Most consumers can now serve wine to their guests or relax at home with a glass of wine without breaking the bank. Some of the popular brands of wine in the wine market are Eva, and Veleta, both low-priced at about ₦4,000 with very low or zero alcohol content.

Moreover, the average spend on wine is higher than on the other categories of alcohol. On average, Nigerians spent ₦ 11,207 per week during the first quarter of 2024, compared to ₦ 7,614 for spirits and ₦ 4,123 for beer. Consumers with university degrees spent three times more than the average consumer. Also, females in the survey spent approximately 25% more than males on wine, while adults with children spent twice as much as those without children.

To view the article in full click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.