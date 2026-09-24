FinXP Launches New Positioning As It Expands Payments Infrastructure Offering

FinXP, an MFSA-licensed Electronic Money Institution, has launched a new website alongside refreshed market positioning that places greater emphasis on the company’s role as a payments infrastructure provider for fintechs and online platforms.

The new positioning is captured in the tagline: One EMI licence. Independent. Direct SEPA access. Built to say yes.

Founded in 2014, FinXP was primarily known as a payment processor and provider of corporate payment accounts. While these remain important aspects of the business, the company now offers a broader range of infrastructure-related services, including Banking-as-a-Service, card issuing and BIN sponsorship.

Marc Conway, Chief Commercial and Product Officer at FinXP, said:

“FinXP has built a lot more capability over the years than people necessarily associate us with. We wanted the new positioning and our new website to make this evolution much clearer.

“We have our own EMI licence, direct access to SEPA through CENTROlink, and the flexibility that comes from being independently owned. Just as importantly, we’re prepared to take the time to understand businesses that may not fit neatly into the criteria of more traditional banking partners.”

Independence is a central part of FinXP’s proposition. The company remains owned by its founders and has no external investors, giving its management team greater control over strategic and commercial decisions.

FinXP also has direct access to SEPA through CENTROlink, allowing it to settle SEPA payments without relying on an intermediary sponsor bank. This gives the company greater control over areas such as pricing, reliability, and payment-status visibility.

The final part of the tagline, “Built to say yes”, reflects FinXP’s approach to assessing prospective clients. Rather than automatically rejecting businesses because their sector or operating model falls outside the standard risk appetite of more traditional providers, FinXP seeks to understand the underlying business model and payment flows before making a decision.

Applications are reviewed by people rather than relying solely on automated onboarding criteria, while remaining subject to the compliance, governance and regulatory obligations that apply to FinXP as a regulated financial institution.

The new website has been redesigned around this broader proposition, with more detailed information on FinXP’s services, infrastructure, use cases and client case studies. To learn more, visit the new website at www.finxp.com.