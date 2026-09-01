11.0 – Ganado Meets Funds Introduction (Podcast)

Ganado Meets returns with a new series exploring Malta's sophisticated funds industry ecosystem. This introduction episode delves into fund administration, legal innovation, tokenisation, digitalisation, private equity, family offices, and digital-asset valuation, showcasing the depth of services that have developed over decades in Malta's financial sector.

Ganado Advocates is a leading commercial law firm with a particular focus on the corporate, financial services and maritime/aviation sectors, predominantly servicing international clients doing business through Malta. The firm also promotes other areas such as tax, pensions, intellectual property, employment and litigation.

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Ganado Meets is back with its newest series on Funds in Malta. This introduction episode by Andre Zerafa explores the depth of Malta’s fund-services industry, from fund administration and legal innovation to tokenisation, digitalisation, private equity, family offices and digital-asset valuation.

With decades of experience behind it, Malta has developed a sophisticated ecosystem supporting the funds industry, and it’s time to showcase what happens behind the scenes.

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