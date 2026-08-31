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31 August 2026

MFSA Formalises Supervisory Expectations On Bank Dividend Distributions

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The Malta Financial Services Authority has issued new guidance to credit institutions outlining supervisory expectations for dividend distributions, emphasizing prudent capital planning and financial resilience. While not introducing new regulatory requirements, the circular formalizes current supervisory practices and provides detailed documentation requirements for banks proposing distributions at both institutional and holding company levels.
Malta Finance and Banking
Catherine Formosa
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On 26 August 2026, the Malta Financial Services Authority issued a Circular to banks setting out its supervisory expectations in relation to proposed dividend distributions.

The Circular reflects the MFSA’s continued focus on prudent capital planning, sound risk management and the financial resilience of credit institutions. While the Circular does not introduce new regulatory requirements, it largely reflects the Authority’s current supervisory practice. Proposed distributions will continue to be assessed on a case-by-case basis, with the MFSA encouraging early and transparent engagement supported by relevant board materials and underlying analysis. An annex is also attached to the Circular which is to serve as guidance in terms of what documentation or analysis is expected by the MFSA. It is to be noted that the Annex contemplates also information requirements related to a dividend distribution being proposed at the financial holding company level.

The Circular’s key takeaways for banks are clear from a risk and governance perspective: assess dividend distributions on a forward-looking basis, document the rationale, supporting analysis and the Board decision, and engage with the MFSA early.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Catherine Formosa
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