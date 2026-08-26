Luxembourg Introduces A New Bill To Boost Protection For Participants In Funded Sub-participations

The new regime will apply automatically to sub-participation agreements signed after the law takes effect, though parties can contract out of it. For agreements already in place, it doesn't apply automatically, consistent with non-retroactivity, but parties can choose to opt in.

On 30 July 2026, the Luxembourg Parliament introduced bill no. 8813, concerning the protection of funded sub-participation agreements and aiming to introduce into Luxembourg law a specific regime, for the benefit of participants, applicable to the assets and related obligations owed by a Luxembourg lender under a funded sub-participation agreement (the Bill).

Funded sub-participation structure – current framework

Funded sub-participation agreement means an agreement between a lender, other than a natural person, and a participant, whereby the participant agrees to assume all or part of the risk of a loan granted by the lender to a third-party borrower by making a financial contribution available to the lender. The participant transfers funds to the lender and, in return, becomes contractually entitled to a corresponding share of any amounts repaid by the borrower to the lender. A very important structural feature of a funded sub-participation is that the lender remains the borrower's sole contractual counterparty. As a result, the participant has no direct claim against the borrower, no direct relationship with the underlying loan and its rights exist purely as a matter of contract with the lender.

This structure has traditionally exposed participants to an additional layer of risk. The participant has no direct claim against the borrower, it must therefore rely entirely on the lender to pass on amounts received under the loan. If the lender becomes insolvent after collecting repayments from the borrower but before transferring them to the participant, the participant may have limited protection in respect of those funds. This has long been viewed as a weakness of the traditional funded sub-participation structure and a factor that could affect the attractiveness of Luxembourg-based lending platforms in the increasingly competitive secondary loan and private credit markets, where certainty regarding participant protection is an important consideration.

Overview of the Bill and its main reforms

The Bill applies only to cash (funded) sub-participations, to the exclusion of other types of sub-participations such as synthetic or unfunded sub-participations. In addition, the provisions of the Bill are intended to apply irrespective of the law applicable to the sub-participation agreement, provided that a Luxembourg lender is a party to a funded sub-participation agreement.

Although the Bill is primarily aimed at Luxembourg credit institutions acting as lenders, the definition of the concept of a funded sub-participation agreement is intended to apply to any Luxembourg entity acting as a lender under a funded sub-participation agreement, and in particular (but without limitation) to other professionals of the financial sector, it being specified that natural persons are excluded from the scope of the Bill.

The new regime creates by operation of law a statutory segregation of the relevant assets and related obligations by allocating them to a separate fiduciary estate (patrimoine d’affectation) held by the lender for the benefit of the participant. As a result, and as a matter of principle:

the assets and related obligations owed by the lender to the participant under the sub-participation agreement do not form part of the lender’s own estate;

the ring-fenced assets held in the fiduciary estate are separate from the lender’s own assets and/or any other trust assets held by the lender;

the assets and related obligations owed by the lender to the participant may not be seized by the lender’s other creditors (other than the participant); and

the lender’s obligation to transfer to the participant the assets owed by the lender to the participant is protected against the risk of the lender’s insolvency (the participant’s counterparty risk in relation to the lender) and is not affected by any reorganisation measure, insolvency proceedings or any other financial distress situation concerning the lender.

At this stage of the legislative process, the Bill does not contain any specific tax provisions relating to funded sub-participation agreements, and the parliamentary materials are equally silent in that respect. This should not, however, detract from the Luxembourg tax implications that may arise in connection with such arrangements, depending on the terms of the arrangement and the profile of the parties involved. In the absence of specific rules, the general principles of Luxembourg tax law would be expected to apply to the segregated estate (patrimoine d'affectation) held in a fiduciary capacity, having regard to principles developed in the context of Luxembourg fiduciary arrangements and the concept of economic ownership (propriété économique). As is often the case in tax matters, further clarification or guidance would be welcome in order to enhance legal certainty.

Interaction with the bank resolution and bail-in framework

Where the lender is an institution subject to the law of 18 December 2015 on the failure of credit institutions and certain investment firms, as amended, the Bill is intended to complement rather than modify the existing recovery, resolution and insolvency framework. According to the explanatory commentary, Luxembourg law currently provides no specific protection for funded sub-participation arrangements, with the result that, absent additional structural protections, a participant may be treated as an ordinary unsecured creditor of the lender in the event of its insolvency.

The Bill seeks to address this gap by introducing the statutory segregation regime under which the relevant cash flows and corresponding obligations are ring-fenced for the benefit of the participant. While the existing resolution framework, including the bail-in tool, would continue to apply, the explanatory commentary takes the view that funded sub-participations falling within the scope of the Bill may qualify for the existing exclusion from bail-in applicable to liabilities arising from a fiduciary relationship. This is on the basis that the lender holds and collects the relevant funds on behalf of the participant and must preserve and transfer those funds for the participant's benefit rather than for its own account.

Looking forward

The new regime will apply automatically to sub-participation agreements signed after the law takes effect, though parties can contract out of it. For agreements already in place, it doesn't apply automatically, consistent with non-retroactivity, but parties can choose to opt in.

If enacted, the Bill would provide investors with a clearer and more robust protection regime, helping to mitigate a long-recognised structural risk in funded sub-participation arrangements. While certain practical and interpretative questions will likely remain, the proposed regime is expected to enhance legal certainty and reinforce Luxembourg's competitiveness as a financing hub for both domestic and cross-border transactions.