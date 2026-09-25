Spotlight On Luxembourg

This article isan extract from the CMS European M&A Outlook 2026. To download the full report please click here

M&A activity in Luxembourg was particularly strong until early 2022, before a notable slowdown. How have the past few years shaped the market, and where does Luxembourg stand today?

Luxembourg experienced the same post pandemic boom as the rest of Europe, driven by historically low interest rates and record levels of deployable PE capital. When the slowdown came in 2022 – triggered by Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, supply shortages, strong inflation and rising interest rates – it affected both local deals and the larger volume of transactions structured through Luxembourg vehicles into other jurisdictions.

The difference with Luxembourg is that our market has always been dual-natured: a small domestic M&A market alongside a key cross-border structuring role. On the domestic market side, dealmaking momentum gathered pace throughout 2024 and into 2025, driven by renewed investor confidence, easing inflation and stabilising interest rates. We saw activity in industrials, technology and mobility, alongside deals in financial services and asset management.

Meanwhile, our ‘throughout jurisdiction’ role never really slowed – the number of M&A deals steered through Luxembourg vehicles into other markets remained high throughout the period.

Financial services was one of Europe’s fastest-growing sectors by deal value in H1 2026. How visible is that consolidation wave in Luxembourg specifically?

Luxembourg has spent the past decade and a half establishing itself as Europe’s leading hub for alternative investment funds, and the past two years have seen a genuine surge of M&A among the fund service providers that support that industry. Major transactions included Cinven’s 2024 acquisition of a majority stake in Luxembourg-based Alter Domus from Permira for a reported enterprise value of EUR 4.9bn. Alter Domus was the fund industry’s largest service provider by volume of assets in 2023.

Since then, we have seen, among others, IQ-EQ continue its acquisition-led expansion; Waystone absorb both BIL Manage Invest and Allfunds’ Luxembourg and Ireland ManCo business; as well as the sale of a majority stake in Arendt Investor Services to BlackFin Capital Partners for nearly USD 500m.

PE houses see recurring, ‘sticky’ revenue in fund administration and management company services, and Luxembourg is where a great deal of that activity is concentrated.This consolidation trend covers a wider range of services, including management company and AIFM operations, driven by a strategy shift towards building one-stop-shop offerings. 13 Featured article Luxembourg remains the second-largest investment fund centre in the world, trailing only the US. Total net assets in all Luxembourg-based investment funds stood at EUR 6.7tn at end-June 2026, up 16% year-on-year and an all-time high. That weight of assets naturally generates deal flow.

Our survey found that financial regulation is now the single most challenging area for European dealmakers. Does that complexity work against Luxembourg, or in its favour?

In general, regulatory complexity slows deals down and adds cost, but on the other hand, that same regulatory burden creates opportunities.

New regulations such as the updated Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive, the ELTIF 2.0 framework for retail-facing long-term funds, and tightening sustainability reporting requirements all raise barriers to entry. Smaller players struggle to keep up, which rewards scale and specialist expertise, and that is precisely what drives consolidation in Luxembourg’s fund services sector. Luxembourg’s advisory and fund servicing ecosystem thrives in this environment because it has built the specialist capability over decades.

As client fees come under pressure and providers are asked to offer multi-jurisdictional service, that expertise becomes more valuable, which is the reason why we continue to see one-stop-shop strategies driving consolidation among management companies and AIFM operations, not only fund administration.

At the same time, increasing regulatory intensity makes Luxembourg’s broader ecosystem – specialist lawyers, auditors, compliance professionals and a pragmatic national regulator – a real differentiator for executing regulated M&A.

Almost two-thirds of respondents expect European M&A to increase over the next 12 months. How do you think this applies to Luxembourg?

If that expectation holds, Luxembourg stands to benefit on two fronts: both in its role as a look-through structuring jurisdiction for cross-border deals, and in its domestic M&A market, particularly in the sectors we highlighted earlier, such as fund services, financial services and technology. We see the same strong interest in M&A deals relating to AIFM operations and fund administration.

Looking ahead to 2027, what is your outlook for Luxembourg dealmaking?

I’m cautiously optimistic. As inflation hopefully continues to ease and interest rates stabilise, PE sponsors supported by significant levels of uninvested capitalwill pursue new opportunities as financing conditions become more favourable.

On the fund services side, we expect further consolidation as PE owners of the larger providers start to look for exits. The maturation of businesses like IQ-EQ, whose owners have expressed their desire for a transaction, suggests more headline deals are in the pipeline.

Overall, Luxembourg’s own domestic deal volume should remain modest by regional standards, but the number of transactions structured through Luxembourg vehicles into other European markets should continue to grow, thanks to its leading position as an investment funds hub.