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22 September 2026

Aircraft Financial Leasing In Malta: New Regulatory Developments And Upcoming Industry Discussion

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Mamo TCV Advocates

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Malta's aviation finance sector is poised for transformation with the introduction of a notification-based regulatory framework for aircraft financial leasing companies. The Malta Financial Services Authority's proposed light-touch regime offers an alternative to traditional licensing for lessors with assets exceeding EUR 100 million, establishing new pathways for participation in international aviation finance while imposing specific eligibility criteria and ongoing compliance obligations.
Malta Finance and Banking
Michela Formosa and Dr. Joshua Chircop
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An aircraft is one of the most valuable assets an airline may acquire, yet arranging for its financing presents various regulatory burdens. It is against this background that the next significant step in the Maltese aviation finance sector is the introduction of a light touch, notification-based regime, by the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA). The new framework on the horizon offers an alternative route for aircraft financial leasing companies, moving beyond the traditional licensing model.

At the heart of the proposed framework is the establishment of a List of Aircraft Financial Leasing Companies, to be maintained by the MFSA under the Financial Services Register. Lessors with more than EUR 100 million in assets may apply, by means of a notification to the MFSA, to be included on this list, thereby allowing them to undertake financial leasing business without the need for a financial services license. Their eligibility, however, depends on the fulfilment of an exhaustive list of conditions, and once eligible, lessors become subject to a range of ongoing regulatory obligations, as discussed in previous articles.

These legal developments have consequently become an important topic of discussion within the aviation finance sector. Reflecting this, the Malta Business Network in collaboration with Mamo TCV Advocates will host an event bringing together Gaetano Intrieri, CEO of AeroItalia, and Nicholas Valenzia, Partner at Mamo TCV Advocates, for a discussion and Q&A examining the forces shaping the aircraft leasing market and the implications for Malta’s evolving role in international aviation finance. Drawing on both industry and legal perspectives, the discussion will consider the practical opportunities and challenges arising from the changing regulatory landscape and the continued growth of Malta’s aviation sector.

Taking place on Monday, 28 September 2026, from 6:00 PM to 8:30 PM at OKA’s, The Villa in Balluta, the event will provide an opportunity to engage with these issues and exchange views with others working in the field. Attendance is free, and interested participants are encouraged to register in advance to secure their place through the following link.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Michela Formosa
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Dr. Joshua Chircop
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