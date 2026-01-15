ARTICLE
15 January 2026

Dubai Updates Crypto Token Regulatory Framework

Dechert

Contributor

United Arab Emirates Technology
Colin Sharpsmith
The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) has formally enacted its updated regulatory framework for Crypto Tokens in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC),1 as of January 12, 2026, following an October 2025 consultation and three years of market monitoring since the launch of the original Crypto Token regulatory regime in 2022. The DFSA has said it has aligned the new rules with international developments and stakeholder feedback.

A central feature of the update is the transfer of suitability assessments from the DFSA to individual firms. The DFSA will no longer maintain a list of "Recognised Crypto Tokens". Instead, under the revised regime, each firm must now document and justify whether a given Crypto Token meets the DFSA's suitability criteria. In order to assist firms in conducting their assessments, the DFSA published supervisory guidelines on December 15, 2025.2

In parallel, the DFSA has introduced enhanced investor safeguards, adjusted conduct and operational requirements, and tailored reporting obligations.

For firms operating or considering operations in the DIFC, the revised framework demands a thorough review of internal policies, systems and controls relating to Crypto Tokens to ensure that they meet the DFSA's expectations.

Footnotes

1 The DFSA regime does not apply in the Emirate of Dubai outside the DIFC, which is subject to regulation by the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA).

2 https://dfsaen.thomsonreuters.com/sites/default/files/net_file_store/Supervisory_Guidelines_on_Assessing_the_Suitability_of_Crypto_Tokens.pdf

Authors
Photo of Colin Sharpsmith
Colin Sharpsmith
