Singapore's Regulations On Trading Of Crypto Assets

Singapore has emerged as a global hub for cryptocurrency trading and blockchain innovation, attracting investors, exchanges, and FinTech firms due to its progressive yet tightly regulated environment. The Monetary Authority of Singapore("MAS"), the country's central bank and financial regulator, plays a pivotal role in ensuring that the trading of certain crypto assets is conducted securely, transparently, and within the bounds of financial laws.

Singapore's regulatory framework is designed to encourage innovation while mitigating risks such as money laundering, fraud, and financial instability. Unlike jurisdictions that have taken a hostile stance towards crypto, Singapore has sought to integrate it into its financial ecosystem, balancing economic opportunities with consumer protection. This has led to the establishment of clear laws and licensing requirements for individuals and entities engaging in the trading of crypto assets.

Crypto assets are digital assets that use blockchain technology to store, transfer, and verify transactions. They include cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, and non-fungible tokens(NFTs), among others.

Regulation of Investors Trading Crypto Assets

Regulatory Oversight

The MAS is responsible for regulating certain activities involving digital payment tokens and e-money under the Payment Services Act 2019 (PSA) and capital market products under the Securities and Futures Act 2001 (SFA). Crypto Assets may constitute some of the above mentioned regulated products. The trading activities of certain regulated crypto assets are closely monitored to prevent financial crimes and protect investors.

Investor Classification

Singapore generally differentiates investors into three main categories:

Retail Investors: Individuals with no special accreditation, who face greater regulatory protections due to their exposure to risk.

Accredited Investors: Individuals meeting high-income or net-worth criteria (e.g., S$2 million in net personal assets or an annual income of at least S$300,000),who receive fewer regulatory protections.

Institutional Investors: Large-scale firms and funds with access to specialised trading services and lower restrictions.

This classification influences the level of protection and services available to investorsas set out in the SFA. Accredited and institutional investors have access to a wider range of crypto-related investment products, while offers of investments to retail investors face more restrictions to mitigate risks.

MAS has imposed measures such as prohibiting the use of credit card payments and leverage for cryptocurrency transactions to reduce speculative trading risks. Additionally, crypto asset providers must ensure proper disclosures to retail investors regarding risks, price volatility, and regulatory uncertainties.

Regulation of Centralised and Decentralised Exchanges

Centralised Exchanges(CEXs)

ACEX operates as a regulated intermediary facilitating the buying and selling of crypto assets. A single entity manages transactions and holds user funds in custody. Examples of CEXs include Coinbase and Binance.

Key regulations include:

Licensing under the PSA: All crypto exchanges facilitating the exchange of DPTs in Singapore must obtain a DPT service licence from MAS.

Licensing under the SFA: Exchanges dealing in crypto assets classified as derivatives, securities or collective investment schemes must obtain approval under the SFA to operate as an 'organised market'.

AML/CFT Compliance: CEXs must implement Know Your Customer("KYC") procedures, transaction monitoring, and suspicious activity reporting.

Operational Safeguards: Segregation of customer assets from company funds. Secure storage solutions (e.g., cold wallets) for customer holdings. Mandatory cybersecurity audits and compliance measures.

:

On 2 April,2024, MAS introduced amendments to the PSA requiring exchanges to safeguard customer assets by placing them in trust accounts.

CEXs must also comply with stringent advertising and promotional restrictions. In Singapore, unlicensed exchanges are prohibited from advertising to the general public to prevent misleading investment schemes.

Decentralised Exchanges(DEXs)

On the other hand, DEXs function without an intermediary, facilitating transactions directly between crypto traders. They pose unique regulatory challenges due to:

Lack of Central Authority: DEXs are difficult to regulate because there is no single entity responsible for compliance.

Anonymity Concerns: DEXs often allow users to trade without KYC procedures, raising concerns about money laundering and illicit activities.

If a DEX provides digital token services as defined under the Financial Services and Markets Act (FSMA), it must obtain a licence. Additionally, if it operates as an 'organised market' under the SFA, it would be to apply to be an approved exchange or recognised market operator. MAS has indicated that it will continue to explore regulatory approaches to decentralised finance (DeFi) platforms, particularly concerning risks related to financial crime and investor protection.

Furthermore, the FSMA grants MAS regulatory authority over digital token service providers, which includes certain DEXs operating within Singapore, even if it primarily serves overseas customers. This means that a DEX with a governance structure, a front-end interface operated within Singapore, or links to local entities may be required to register for compliance with FSMA regulations.

Regulation of Brokers for Crypto Trading

A crypto broker acts as an intermediary between the trader and the market, executing trades on their behalf. Brokers often provide additional features like market analysis, charting tools, and leverage options.

Licencing Requirements

Brokers must comply with the same licensing and compliance requirements as exchanges under the PSA. This includes:

Obtaining a DPT service licence if carrying out the business of dealing in DPT in Singapore.

Obtaining a capital markets services (CMS) licence if carrying out the business of dealing in crypto assets which constitute capital markets products.

Implementing KYC and AML/CFT protocols.

Additional Regulations for Securities-Linked Crypto Brokers

If a broker deals with tokenized securities or investment-linked crypto assets, additional regulations under the SFA apply. These brokers may need a Capital Markets Services (CMS) licence, which entails more stringent financial reporting and risk management requirements. MAS also requires brokers to conduct risk assessments on clients before allowing them to trade complex crypto asset products.

Brokers offering derivatives trading or other leveraged crypto asset products must provide clear risk disclosures and ensure compliance with MAS restrictions on high-risk investments for retail investors. They must also adhere to regulatory guidelines on advertising and refrain from making misleading claims about potential returns.

Regulation of Crypto Asset Funds

Licensing of Fund Managers

Fund managers handling crypto assets are regulated under the SFA and must obtain one of the following licences, depending on the fund's structure and investor base:

Capital Markets Services (CMS) Licence for Retail Licensed Fund Management Company (LFMC)

CMS Licence for Accredited/ Institutional LFMC

Venture Capital Fund Manager Licence

Regulatory Safeguards for Crypto Funds

MAS requires regulated crypto asset funds to:

Maintain strict AML/CFT controls.

Disclose risk factors and investment strategies clearly to investors.

Ensure secure custody solutions for holding digital assets.

Foreign crypto asset funds that actively market to Singapore-based investors may be subjected to local regulations including licensing and compliance obligations under the SFA and FSMA. Additionally, MAS has implemented strict due diligence requirements for funds with exposure to high-risk jurisdictions.

The recent amendments to the PSA also require crypto asset funds to segregate client assets from the fund manager's operating funds, ensuring additional investor protections against insolvency risks.

Conclusion

Singapore's approach to crypto asset regulation balances innovation with investor protection, ensuring the country remains a FinTech leader while mitigating financial risks. The regulatory framework covers all aspects of the crypto trading ecosystem, from investors and exchange to brokers and fund managers. The PSA, SFA, and FSMA collectively establish a structured environment for entities engaging in crypto asset activities. While the regulatory approach remains supportive of blockchain technology, MAS continues to refine its oversight to address emerging risks such as fraud, money laundering, and speculative trading.

As the global crypto landscape evolves, Singapore remains at the forefront of regulatory developments. Compliance with MAS regulations is essential for investors, exchanges, and businesses to operate within the law and ensure the long-term sustainability of the crypto industry in the region.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.