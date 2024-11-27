FinTech Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of Singapore, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries

1 Legal and enforcement framework

1.1 In broad terms, which legislative and regulatory provisions govern the fintech space in your jurisdiction?

In Singapore, the fintech field is primarily regulated by various statutes that govern the traditional finance businesses and activities. The Financial Services and Markets Act 2022 sets out:

measures on anti-money laundering (AML) and countering the financing of terrorism (CFT);

technology and risk management measures; and

the supervisory and enforcement powers of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

Various other laws may apply to fintech businesses depending on the specific services and products involved. For instance:

the Payment Services Act 2019 (PSA) is central to regulating digital payments and payment services, including e-wallets and digital tokens;

the Securities and Futures Act 2001 (SFA) governs trading and investment operations, including those by fintech firms issuing digital securities; and

the Financial Advisers Act 2001 (FAA) regulates financial advisory services.

MAS also publishes notices, guidelines and frequently asked questions under the various abovementioned statutes, which will also apply to regulated entities.

Additionally, in 2015, MAS established the FinTech & Innovation Group to formulate regulatory policies aimed at harnessing technology and innovation.

Other statutes that are not specific to the fintech space are also relevant, such as the Personal Data Protection Act 2012 (PDPA), which regulates how fintech companies handle personal data, protecting and safeguarding it.

1.2 Do any special regimes apply to specific areas of the fintech space?

In Singapore, several special regulatory regimes apply to specific areas of the fintech space:

The PSA 2019 regulates payment services and digital payment tokens, requiring payment services providers to obtain licences and adhere to AML and CFT obligations.

The FAA and the SFA govern financial advisory and securities trading services respectively, imposing licensing and conduct requirements on the relevant fintech firms.

The Insurance Act 1966 regulates insurance activities, including digital insurance products, necessitating compliance with licensing and operational standards.

The Regulatory Sandbox, managed by MAS, allows fintech firms to test innovative products in a controlled environment, facilitating regulatory experimentation.

The PDPA 2012 enforces strict data protection standards, including consent for:

data collection; data security measures; and management of cross-border data transfers.



These regimes ensure that while fintech innovation thrives, it remains within a comprehensive regulatory framework.

1.3 Which bodies are responsible for enforcing the applicable laws and regulations? What powers do they have?

Fintech regulatory enforcement in Singapore is mainly supervised by a number of important organisations. The primary regulatory body is MAS, which:

supervises the payment services, securities and insurance industries;

is charge of licensing, audits and compliance with financial regulations; and

administers the Regulatory Sandbox, which allows fintech companies to test new ideas under regulatory supervision.

In order to ensure compliance with financial legislation, the Singapore Police Force – which includes the Commercial Affairs Department – looks into financial crimes such as insider trading, fraud and money laundering. In addition, the Personal Data Protection Commission:

monitors data protection procedures; and

ensures that fintech companies abide with privacy laws in order to implement the PDPA 2012.

These organisations uphold legal requirements and integrity within Singapore's fintech industry.

1.4 What is the regulators' general approach to fintech?

Regulators in Singapore take a proactive and encouraging stance towards fintech, seeking to promote innovation while maintaining consumer safety and financial stability. At the centre of this strategy is MAS, which supports a regulatory framework that strikes a balance between mitigating possible risks and fostering the growth of fintech companies. Through programmes such as the Regulatory Sandbox, which enables fintech companies to test innovative goods and services in a regulated environment with regulatory flexibility, MAS seeks to cultivate an environment that is favourable to innovation. Before a project is implemented widely, the sandbox assists innovators in testing out new concepts before they are ready to be subject to the full regulatory requirements.

In order to co-create solutions and improve regulatory regulations, regulators also prioritise working in partnership with industry players, such as:

fintech companies;

conventional financial institutions; and

technology providers.

This cooperative approach assists in coordinating regulatory requirements with market demands and technical improvements. In order to guarantee that fintech advances do not jeopardise consumer confidence or financial integrity, regulators have instituted strict criteria for:

data security;

financial transparency; and

AML procedures.

To further understand new trends and difficulties, MAS and other regulatory organisations hold regular discussions and consultations with the fintech community. Based on these discussions, regulations are modified as needed to preserve a robust and dynamic financial ecosystem.

1.5 Are there any trade associations for the fintech sector?

A number of significant trade associations in Singapore are essential in representing and advancing the fintech industry:

As a well-known trade association, the Singapore FinTech Association collaborates closely with governmental organisations and business leaders to influence the direction of fintech through:

partnerships; industry events; and thought leadership.

The Blockchain Association Singapore encourages the acceptance and advancement of distributed ledger technologies and cryptocurrencies, among other applications of blockchain technology.

The Association of Banks in Singapore fosters cooperation and addresses industry-wide concerns by interacting with fintech startups and traditional banks.

2 Fintech market

2.1 Which sub-sectors of the fintech industry have become most embedded in your jurisdiction?

A number of fintech subsectors have established themselves as particularly significant and integrated parts of the financial ecosystem in Singapore.

With the extensive use of technologies that improve financial inclusion and speed transactions – such as mobile wallets, contactless payments and instant payment systems (eg, PayNow and SGQR) – the digital payments subsector is a leader. Wealth management services have become more widely available thanks to platforms such as StashAway that provide automated investment management and financial planning. WealthTech has also gained considerable ground in this area.

The insurtech industry is also expanding, with businesses offering:

cutting-edge insurance products;

computerised policy administration; and

expedited claims procedures.

Regtech – which provides technology-driven solutions for compliance, anti-money laundering (AML) and fraud detection to assist financial institutions in effectively meeting regulatory standards – is additionally growing in importance.

Furthermore, digital banking is becoming more popular as completely online banks such as Aspire and ANEXT challenge established banking models by providing a wide range of banking services. Notable is the blockchain and cryptocurrency sector, which is seeing a lot of interest in blockchain technology and digital currencies for everything from smart contracts to decentralised finance (defi).

2.2 What products and services are offered?

A broad range of goods and services meet different financial needs and keep up with technology improvements in Singapore's fintech business.

Digital payment solutions that improve convenience and financial inclusion are widely available. These include:

contactless payments;

QR code-based transactions; and

mobile wallets such as GrabPay and DBS PayLah.

Wealth management is now more accessible thanks to robo-advisory firms such as StashAway that offer automated, algorithm-driven investment management based on personal risk profiles and objectives.

Insurtech firms – such as NTUC Income and AMTD PolicyPal –provide cutting-edge insurance solutions, such as on-demand coverage and expedited claims processing.

Regtech solutions help financial institutions to manage compliance more effectively by providing technology-driven tools for regulatory compliance, such as fraud detection and AML procedures.

Digital banking services are offered by entirely online banks. These banks offer comprehensive financial solutions, such as loans and savings accounts, and are more affordable and convenient than traditional banking.

As interest in digital currencies and blockchain technology grows, blockchain and cryptocurrency services include:

digital wallets;

cryptocurrency exchanges (eg, Binance and Coinbase); and

blockchain-based platforms for smart contracts and defi applications.

Additionally, by enabling direct lending between individuals and funding for companies and projects, peer-to-peer lending and crowdfunding platforms provide alternative financing possibilities.

These wide-ranging products showcase Singapore's vibrant fintech scene, which is fuelled by innovation and a welcoming regulatory framework.

2.3 How are fintech players generally structured?

In Singapore, fintech businesses are usually set up as private companies limited by shares. Separate entities may be used for different functions such as operations and tech support, with a holding company that receives investments and issues employee share options. Cross-border structures may be implemented depending on:

the most favourable regulatory environment;

tax conditions; and

location of expertise.

Fintech businesses may employ staff or engage independent contractors, who may be compensated by fees or equity, depending on their needs and compliance with employment laws. With an emphasis on technology and product development, these teams frequently comprise professionals in positions such as:

software developers;

data scientists; and

product managers.

Product teams concentrate on feature development and user experience design, while engineers and developers create and maintain fintech platforms. Technology and product development teams are essential. In light of the regulatory landscape, compliance and risk management roles are equally crucial. Risk management and regulatory compliance are overseen by departments or officials dedicated to compliance. Teams dedicated to operations and customer support deal with daily client contacts and operational duties, guaranteeing the efficient operation of. Teams responsible for operations and customer support manage daily client contacts and responsibilities to keep services running smoothly. Senior managers in leadership and strategy positions, such as chief executive officers and chief technology officers, are responsible for guiding the strategic direction and expansion of their organisations. Fintech companies also frequently interact with advisory boards and investors, which offer:

funding;

market knowledge; and

strategic direction.

2.4 How are they generally financed?

Fintech enterprises situated in Singapore employ diverse funding approaches to bolster their expansion and advancement:

One major source of funding is venture capital (VC), whereby VC firms engage in fintech startups at an early stage in exchange for stock. Along with the funding, industry ties and strategic support are frequently provided.

Angel investors are also important players, supporting emerging fintech companies with funding and guidance.

Corporate investors and partnerships are partnerships between well-known financial institutions and IT startups that provide access to markets and significant resources in addition to funding.

Programmes such as the MAS Financial Sector Technology and Innovation Grant Scheme, which promotes innovation and technology growth within the financial sector, offer grants and incentives from the government.

Another option is crowdfunding, whereby fintech companies raise capital through reward-based or equity-based crowdfunding platforms from a large number of small investors.

By releasing digital tokens to raise money, initial coin offerings and security token offerings provide blockchain-based companies with an alternative source of funding.

The industry's dynamic character and appeal to a wide range of investors are reflected in these varied financing alternatives.

Capital raising which involves activities and products that are regulated under the SFA, the Payment Services Act or other laws may be subject to licensing requirements, so fintech firms should obtain legal advice on their capital-raising plans beforehand.

2.5 How are they positioned within the broader financial services landscape?

Singapore's creative fintech companies are becoming increasingly integral to the larger financial services scene. As fintech companies develop new technologies and business models that threaten established financial services, disruption and innovation are very commonly encountered. These include developments in robo-advisory, blockchain and digital payments, which provide more effective and user-friendly substitutes for traditional financial services.

Another common practice is collaboration with traditional financial institutions. Fintech businesses work with banks and other financial institutions to integrate their technologies and improve their service offerings. Through these collaborations, banks can take advantage of fintech developments, while fintech companies gain access to resources and existing market networks.

Another important effect is enhanced financial inclusion, since fintech companies give underprivileged groups access to accessible and reasonably priced financial products.

Fintech innovations are now easier to integrate into the financial system because of regulatory support from Singapore's government and agencies, including programmes such as the Financial Sector Technology and Innovation Grant Scheme and the Regulatory Sandbox. Fintech companies have a clear competitive advantage since they provide unique services that prioritise cost-effectiveness and customer experience. They are also seen as major contributors to the industry's development. In general, fintech companies are not only complementing and support Singapore's financial services ecosystem, but also transforming it.

2.6 Do start-ups generally outsource back office functions and is there a developed market for them to access? What are the legal implications of outsourcing?

Back office duties are frequently outsourced by fintech startups in Singapore in order to streamline operations and enable them to concentrate on core company activities:

IT and software development are common examples of outsourced tasks. By hiring outside companies to handle software engineering and cybersecurity, organisations may obtain specialised knowledge without incurring the overhead costs of in-house teams.

In order to effectively handle queries and support, customer support services are also outsourced. Providers of this type of service handle large numbers of interactions and offer multilingual support.

To handle legal and regulatory obligations, such as regulatory reporting and AML compliance, and legal services are outsourced.

Recruiting, payroll and benefits administration are frequently outsourced to human resources and payroll departments, which aid startups in efficiently managing these administrative responsibilities.

Singapore boasts a thriving outsourcing industry, bolstered by a diverse network of service providers with specialised knowledge of back office operations. Outsourcing, however, has some legal ramifications. Data privacy is a major concern and fintech companies must ensure that:

the Personal Data Protection Act 2012 is followed by outsourcing partners; and

contracts executed with outsourcing partners include data protection clauses.

Entities which are regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) must comply with the Guidelines on Outsourcing published by MAS. Regulatory compliance mandates that functions that are outsourced follow pertinent financial regulations. Businesses must ensure that their service providers comply with these regulations. Contractual obligations such as service requirements, performance criteria and dispute resolution procedures must be spelled out precisely. Another important aspect is risk management, which entails keeping a close eye on service providers to ensure that they fulfil their legal and regulatory requirements.

Overall, while outsourcing provides operational efficiency and access to specialised skills, it requires careful management of legal and regulatory aspects to mitigate associated risks.

3 Technologies

3.1 How are the following key technologies in the fintech space regulated and what specific legal issues are associated with each? (a) Internet (e-commerce); (b) Mobile (m-commerce); (c) Big data (mining); (d) Cloud computing; (e) Artificial intelligence; and (f) Distributed ledger technology (Blockchain, cryptocurrencies)

(a) Internet (e-commerce)

E-commerce in Singapore is primarily governed by various laws aimed at protecting consumers and ensuring fair business practices:

The Personal Data Protection Act 2012 (PDPA) requires that e-commerce enterprises obtain users' explicit consent before collecting, using or disclosing personal data. These businesses must likewise take reasonable precautions to protect sensitive information.

The Electronic Transactions Act 2010 (ETA) provides the legal foundation for electronic records and signatures to facilitate their usage in online transactions and promote certainty on the same.

According to the Consumer Protection (Fair Trading) Act 2003 (CPFTA), e-commerce enterprises must avoid unfair trading practices such as false advertising and deceptive conduct, while maintaining openness and fairness in their interactions.

The Spam Control Act 2007 governs unsolicited commercial electronic messages, requiring organisations to comply with certain requirements in their sending of marketing communications.

The principal legal requirements related to e-commerce are:

safeguarding data privacy in accordance with the PDPA 2012;

ensuring fair dealing practices under the CPFTA 2003; and

managing compliance with electronic transaction legislation under the ETA 2010.

(b) Mobile (m-commerce)

Mobile commerce (m-commerce) in Singapore is subject to the same regulatory frameworks as e-commerce, but with added considerations for mobile platforms:

The PDPA 2012 governs m-commerce platforms, requiring them to manage user data responsibly, with proper consent and strong security measures.

The ETA 2010 enables electronic contracts and mobile transactions to be legally binding.

The Payment Services Act 2019 (PSA) is particularly relevant because it regulates payment systems and services, including mobile payment solutions. It requires payment service providers to be licensed and comply with anti-money laundering (AML) and CTF requirements.

The Spam Control Act 2007 also applies to mobile marketing communications that involve delivering unsolicited messages.

Key legal issues include:

ensuring compliance with data protection laws;

meeting PSA requirements for mobile payments; and

managing consent for marketing communications under the Spam Control Act 2007.

(c) Big data (mining)

Big data mining in Singapore is governed by multiple frameworks that handle privacy and data protection concerns:

The PDPA 2012 is central, requiring organisations involved in big data mining to follow data protection requirements, such as:

obtaining consent for data collecting; and ensuring that personal data is secure.

The Computer Misuse Act of 1993 also plays a role in preventing unauthorised access to data and computer systems, helping to ensure that big data mining activities are carried out properly and with the correct authorisation.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) applies additional requirements to enterprises in the financial sector that use big data.

Key legal challenges include:

ensuring that big data activities comply with the PDPA's data protection obligations;

avoiding unauthorised access under the Computer Misuse Act 1993; and

satisfying sector-specific legislation, if any.

(d) Cloud computing

In Singapore, cloud computing is regulated to ensure data protection and operational reliability:

The PDPA 2012 requires that cloud service providers comply with data protection standards, including:

implementing measures to safeguard personal data; and ensuring that data handling practices meet legal requirements.

The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) has issued guidelines for cloud computing that focus on:

data protection; risk management; and service level agreements (SLAs).

These guidelines emphasise the need for clear SLAs to manage service expectations and address potential issues.

Regulations regarding data residency and cross-border transfers under the PDPA 2012 must be considered when data is stored or processed outside Singapore.

Legal issues for cloud computing include:

ensuring compliance with data protection laws;

establishing reliable SLAs with providers; and

managing data residency and transfer regulations.

(e) Artificial intelligence

Artificial intelligence (AI) in Singapore is governed by legislation and guidelines aimed at promoting ethical use and data protection:

The PDPA 2012 governs AI systems that process personal data, requiring compliance with data protection standards such as obtaining consent and preserving data.

The IMDA and the Personal Data Protection Commission have established principles on AI ethics, emphasising openness, accountability and fairness in AI systems. These principles urge organisations to avoid bias and design AI systems responsibly.

Key legal difficulties include:

ensuring that AI systems meet the PDPA's data protection obligations;

resolving ethical considerations to avoid prejudice; and

preserving transparency in AI decision-making processes to fit with regulatory rules.

(f) Distributed ledger technology (Blockchain, cryptocurrencies)

In Singapore, MAS regulates distributed ledger technology such as blockchain and cryptocurrencies through a comprehensive legislative framework:

The Securities and Futures Act 2001 mandates that digital tokens with characteristics comparable to traditional securities follow securities laws, including licence and prospectus requirements.

The PSA 2019 regulates payment services involving digital tokens, requiring cryptocurrency exchanges and wallet providers to:

obtain the relevant licences; and comply with AML and countering the financing of terrorism (CFT) regulations.

If the tokens provided in an initial coin offering (ICO) are categorised as securities, they must follow securities regulations, which include disclosure and consumer protection requirements.

Legal concerns in this area include the need for:

clear restrictions on ICOs and security tokens; and

the regulatory classification of digital tokens and compliance with AML/CFT regulations.

The aforementioned policies aim to:

foster innovation;

preserve market integrity; and

safeguard investors.

Fintech companies usually require the assistance of lawyers to navigate Singapore's dynamic regulatory framework concerning blockchain and cryptocurrency technology.

4 Activities

4.1 How are the following key activities in the fintech space regulated and what specific legal issues are associated with each? (a) Crowdfunding, peer-to-peer lending; (b) Online lending and other forms of alternative finance; (c) Payment services (including marketplaces that route payments from customers to suppliers (eg, Uber and AirBnb); (d) Forex; (e) Trading; (f) Investment and asset management; (g) Risk management; (h) Roboadvice; and (i) Insurtech.

(a) Crowdfunding, peer-to-peer lending

Peer-to-peer (P2P) lending and crowdfunding in Singapore are governed under:

the Securities and Futures Act 2001 (SFA);

the Financial Advisers Act 2001 (FAA); and

the Moneylenders Act 2008.

The SFA 2001 applies to crowdfunding platforms that enable stock or debt offerings. It mandates that these platforms:

obtain the necessary licences; and

adhere to disclosure and operational standards. This entails:

upholding anti-money laundering (AML) and CTF requirements; and guaranteeing transparency on investment risks and returns.



The FAA 2001 will apply where financial advice is provided as part of the business model. The Moneylenders Act 2008 generally requires moneylenders that lend to individuals to have a licence in order to conduct such moneylending businesses. They must abide by regulations intended to safeguard borrowers and guarantee ethical lending operations.

Key legal issues for both crowdfunding and P2P lending include the need to:

maintain rigorous AML controls;

provide clear risk disclosures to investors; and

handle borrower protection effectively.

Compliance with these regulations is essential for:

maintaining trust and integrity in these financial activities;

preventing fraud; and

ensuring that the interests of both investors and borrowers are safeguarded.

(b) Online lending and other forms of alternative finance

The Moneylenders Act 2008 and the Payment Services Act 2019 (PSA) govern online lending and alternative financing in Singapore:

The Moneylenders Act 2008, which controls fair lending practices and consumer protection, generally requires online lending businesses that lend to individuals to obtain a licence. This covers the open and honest presentation of:

lending conditions; interest rates; and terms.

If alternative finance models such as invoice financing involve regulated payment services, they are subject to the PSA 2019 and must comply with AML requirements and obtain the necessary licences. The legal requirements to be satisfied include:

upholding borrower rights; maintaining the transparency of lending operations; and adhering to AML and CTF laws.

The Personal Data Protection Act 2012 (PDPA) mandates that platforms also implement the required data protection measures.

The above laws must be complied with in order to:

preserve fair lending processes;

protect consumer interests; and

guarantee regulatory compliance.

Ensuring that both online lending and alternative finance platforms meet these requirements helps to foster a trustworthy and compliant financial ecosystem.

(c) Payment services (including marketplaces that route payments from customers to suppliers (eg, Uber and AirBnb)

The PSA 2019 governs the payment services industry in Singapore. It covers a variety of operations, such as:

electronic money issuance;

payment gateway services; and

merchant acquisition.

Depending on the services that they offer, platforms that enable transactions (eg, Grab) must obtain the necessary licences under the PSA 2019. The PSA 2019 mandates adherence to consumer protection laws and AML guidelines. Important legal concerns include:

resolving possible disputes between customers and suppliers;

managing cash responsibly; and

guaranteeing the security and integrity of financial transactions.

Furthermore, adhering to the PSA 2019 guarantees that payment services function within a controlled environment, protecting both providers and users from fraud and unstable financial conditions. Effective regulation under the PSA 2019 is crucial for:

maintaining trust in payment systems;

ensuring smooth and secure financial transactions; and

addressing any issues that arise in the processing of payments.

(d) Forex

In Singapore, forex trading is governed by the SFA 2001. Businesses that trade forex – particularly those that offer services to individual consumers – must hold Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) licences. Regulations are established by the SFA 2001 to guarantee honest dealing and market integrity.

Important legal concerns include:

following AML regulations;

keeping pricing transparent; and

complying with trading guidelines to avoid manipulating the market.

It is mandatory for forex brokers to:

furnish their consumers with unambiguous risk statements that tackle the inherent volatility and considerable financial loss potential of forex trading; and

ensure that their trading activities comply with regulatory standards and address conflicts of interest.

Effective oversight and adherence to these regulations are vital for:

maintaining a fair and transparent forex market;

protecting investors; and

ensuring the integrity of trading activities within the financial sector.

(e) Trading

In Singapore, trading operations are governed under the SFA 2001. This law covers a number of topics related to:

trading activities;

investor protection; and

market behaviour.

Companies that trade securities, derivatives or other financial instruments must:

obtain the necessary licences; and

ensure ongoing compliance with regulations.

Important legal concerns include:

preventing market manipulation;

ensuring that fair trading standards are followed; and

preserving openness in trading activities.

To prevent conflicts of interest and maintain market integrity, traders must abide by regulations pertaining to disclosure and reporting. Adherence to AML regulations is also crucial. Effective regulation:

prevents unfair practices;

ensures that all market participants operate on an even playing field; and

promotes market trust.

By adhering to these standards, trading activities can be conducted in a fair and transparent manner, fostering a stable and reliable trading environment.

(f) Investment and asset management

The SFA 2001 and the FAA 2001 regulate asset management and investments in Singapore. In order to obtain a licence from MAS, asset management companies must abide by rules pertaining to:

disclosure;

fiduciary responsibilities; and

investor protection.

Important legal concerns include:

managing conflicts of interest;

following investing criteria;

being open and honest about costs and hazards; and

ensuring that investing methods meet regulatory criteria and adhere to AML standards.

Ethical behaviour and transparent reporting are essential for preserving investor trust and adhering to regulations. In order to ensure that they behave in the best interests of investors while fulfilling all legal duties, firms must resolve any potential conflicts between their interests and those of their clients. The integrity of asset management in Singapore is preserved to some extent by adherence to certain regulations.

(g) Risk management

The Technology Risk Management (TRM) Guidelines published by MAS serve as the main framework for risk management in the fintech industry. According to these standards, businesses must put in place thorough risk management frameworks that concentrate on cybersecurity and technology-related hazards.

The main legal concerns include:

ensuring adherence to the TRM Guidelines – which requires strong data protection measures, efficient cybersecurity protocols and operational resilience strategies; and

establishing plans for business continuity and disaster recovery, in order to manage any disruptions.

Effective risk management makes it possible to:

maintain operational stability;

prevent data breaches; and

protect sensitive data.

Compliance with the TRM Guidelines is imperative for fintech companies to successfully:

manage technology-related risks;

protect their systems from cyberattacks; and

preserve stakeholder and customer trust.

Addressing these requirements is critical to ensure that firms operate securely and remain resilient against technological and operational challenges.

(h) Roboadvice

In Singapore, the SFA 2001 and the FAA 2001 – which are stated to be "technology agnostic" in the Guidelines on Provision of Digital Advisory Services issued by MAS – may apply to robo-advice services, which use automated algorithms and artificial intelligence to provide investment advice with little to no human involvement. The MAS defines these digital advisory services as offering investment advice via automated, algorithm-based tools – typically available online – with little to no human interaction. Depending on their operations, companies offering these services may need to:

obtain a capital markets services licence; or

register as financial advisers under the FAA 2001.

MAS requires these enterprises to comply with regulatory standards in order to guarantee that their automated systems provide sufficient and relevant advice based on clients' risk profiles and investment goals.

Legal issues for robo-advice firms include:

ensuring compliance with suitability and appropriateness standards;

maintaining transparency in fee structures;

managing conflicts of interest; and

complying with the PDPA 2012 to protect client data.

Non-compliance with the regulations can result in substantial penalties, operational restrictions and reputational damage, emphasising the need for thorough adherence to regulatory standards in Singapore's robo-advice sector.

(i) Insurtech

The Insurance Act of 1966, administered by MAS, governs insurtech in Singapore. When it comes to product offers, consumer safety and financial stability, insurtech companies that provide insurance services or products must:

obtain the requisite licences; and

ensure compliance with the relevant regulations.

Important legal requirements include:

managing data privacy in line with the PDPA 2012;

ensuring that insurance requirements are followed; and

taking care of consumer protection issues.

In order to operate within a regulated framework and foster improvements in the industry, insurtech enterprises must also manage regulatory restrictions connected to the innovation of insurance goods and services. Compliance with these standards is essential to:

preserve consumer confidence;

guarantee financial stability; and

promote fair market practices in the insurance industry.

By addressing these legal challenges, insurtech solutions can have a positive impact on the insurance industry.

5 Data security and cybersecurity

5.1 What is the applicable data protection regime in your jurisdiction and what specific implications does this have for fintech companies?

Singapore's data protection regime is governed by the Personal Data Protection Act 2012 (PDPA). The PDPA 2012 establishes a framework for data protection and applies to all organisations – including fintech companies – that collect, use or disclose personal data. It includes several critical components, including requirements to:

obtain individuals' consent before collecting their data;

ensure that data is collected for a specified, legal purpose; and

secure data with acceptable security measures.

Fintech companies must follow the PDPA's data protection standards, which include:

guaranteeing data accuracy;

limiting data retention to what is required for the intended purpose; and

granting persons access to their data upon request.

This requires fintech organisations to have strong data protection standards in order to safely manage personal data. This involves developing policies and procedures for data collection, storage, processing and destruction. Companies must also guarantee that third-party service providers handling personal data on their behalf adhere to the PDPA 2012. Furthermore, fintech companies must be prepared for data breach notifications and potential penalties for non-compliance, which may include fines and reputational harm.

Adherence to the PDPA 2012 is critical for:

retaining consumer trust;

protecting sensitive information; and

guaranteeing compliance with Singapore's data protection laws.

5.2 What is the applicable cybersecurity regime in your jurisdiction and what specific implications does this have for fintech companies?

The Cybersecurity Act 2018 and the Technology Risk Management (TRM) Guidelines published by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) regulate Singapore's cybersecurity laws. The Cybersecurity Act 2018:

requires operators of critical infrastructure (CII) to execute particular cybersecurity measures, such as incident reporting and risk management; and

sets out a framework for CII protection.

The TRM Guidelines offer specific guidelines on how financial institutions – including regulated fintech companies – should manage cybersecurity and technological risks. Compliance with the Cybersecurity Act 2018 requires fintech organisations to establish comprehensive cybersecurity procedures, including:

safeguarding their IT infrastructure;

conducting frequent vulnerability assessments; and

designing and implementing incident response plans.

Companies must also adhere the TRM Guidelines, which require them to:

establish strong risk management frameworks;

preserve data; and

apply effective cybersecurity controls to protect against threats and breaches.

These requirements require fintech firms to:

invest in advanced cybersecurity technologies;

undertake frequent security audits; and

guarantee that employees receive training in cybersecurity best practices.

Non-compliance can result in:

severe penalties such as fines;

company disruptions; and

reputational damage.

Effective adherence to these standards is critical for:

securing sensitive financial data;

preserving operational resilience; and

building trust among fintech users and stakeholders.

6 Financial crime

6.1 What provisions govern money laundering and other forms of financial crime in your jurisdiction and what specific implications do these have for fintech companies?

The main laws in Singapore that regulate money laundering and terrorist financing in the finance industry are:

the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act 1992 (CDSA);

the Terrorism (Suppression of Financing) Act 2002 (TSOFA); and

the anti-money laundering (AML)/countering the financing of terrorism (CFT) notices and guidelines issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

Financial institutions – especially regulated fintech companies – are subject to strict standards requiring them to avoid, detect and report suspected activity related to money laundering and terrorist financing. The proceeds of major crimes, including money laundering, are illegal under the CDSA 1992. As a result, financial institutions are required to put strong systems in place to detect and report transactions linked to illegal activity.

With an emphasis on stopping the funding of terrorism, the TSOFA 2002 mandates that organisations keep an eye on transactions to ensure that they are not unintentionally aiding terrorist endeavours.

Financial institutions must set up efficient anti-money laundering and counterterrorism financing systems in accordance with the AML/CFT regulations issued by MAS. These systems must include:

customer due diligence (CDD);

record-keeping;

transaction monitoring; and

reporting requirements.

For fintech organisations, this entails:

putting in place stringent CDD procedures to validate customer identities and understand their financial activities;

keeping an eye on transactions for questionable activity;

developing extensive AML/CFT compliance programmes that include internal controls and staff training; and

retaining comprehensive records of all transactions and interactions with customers.

Adherence to these standards is essential to maintain legal compliance and operational integrity in the fintech industry, as non-compliance can lead to significant consequences, including:

fines;

legal punishments; and

reputational harm.

7 Competition

7.1 Does the fintech sector present any specific challenges or concerns from a competition perspective? Are there any pro-competition measures that are targeted specifically at fintech companies?

The fintech industry in Singapore has encountered a number of competition-related obstacles, which the government is tackling through pro-competition policies:

One of the main issues is market concentration, where big fintech companies control industries such as loans and digital payments and put up obstacles for new players to enter the market.

Data control is a further issue because larger companies may be able to outperform smaller startups due to the vast volumes of consumer data that they own.

Network effects in services such as digital wallets can also result in monopolistic tendencies, which hinders the entry of new players to the market.

Regulations also present a major challenge, since they impede competitiveness and deter new fintech businesses with onerous compliance requirements.

In response to these challenges, Singapore has instituted multiple pro-competition policies:

Through application programming interface frameworks, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) encourages open banking by lowering entry barriers and fostering competition by giving fintech companies access to financial services and data.

With regulatory flexibility, MAS's Regulatory Sandbox offers a controlled environment for:

testing new goods; promoting innovation; and lowering entry barriers.

Programmes such as the MAS Fintech Innovation Lab provide resources and regulatory advice to help new enterprises compete and support entrepreneurs.

The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore keeps a close eye on the industry to guard against anti-competitive behaviour and maintain fair competition by enforcing the Competition Act 2004 and conducting thorough reviews.

The goal of these policies is to establish a fair and competitive environment that fosters innovation in Singapore's fintech industry.

8 Innovation

8.1 How is innovation in the fintech space protected in your jurisdiction?

A combination of regulatory frameworks and IP rules protect innovation in the fintech sector in Singapore:

Fintech breakthroughs are safeguarded by IP rights, which include:

patents for new technology; copyrights for software and digital content; and trademarks for branding.

These safeguards are supervised by the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore, which helps fintech companies to protect their innovations from unauthorised use.

Fintech companies frequently utilise confidentiality agreements and non-disclosure agreements to safeguard trade secrets and intellectual information during development and collaboration, preserving the security of sensitive data.

Through its sandbox architecture, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) offers regulatory support that helps fintech companies to test new products and services in a safe setting with fewer regulatory concerns.

The Personal Data Protection Act 2012 enforces the secure management of data-driven innovations by guaranteeing that personal data gathered by fintech companies is safeguarded against unauthorised use.

Taken as a whole, these safeguards offer fintech innovations robust security by:

protecting confidential information and intellectual technology from misuse; and

fostering an atmosphere that is conducive to technological development.

8.2 How is innovation in the fintech space incentivised in your jurisdiction?

Singapore utilises a number of tactics to encourage innovation in the fintech industry:

Fintech enterprises can test innovative technologies and business models in a safe environment with the help of the Financial Sector Technology and Innovation (FSTI) Grant Scheme and the MAS-managed Regulatory Sandbox. This approach lowers risks and expedites the development and launch of new products.

To help fintech companies with their research and development (R&D), proof-of-concept projects and scaling efforts, the government provides grants and funding through programmes such as the FSTI Grant Scheme.

Startups can refine their ideas and connect with possible investors and partners by using tools, networking opportunities and mentorship offered by innovation laboratories and incubators, such as the MAS Fintech Innovation Lab and numerous private incubators.

Fintech companies are further supported by the Productivity and Innovation Credit Scheme, which encourages investment in cutting-edge projects and technology by providing tax deductions and exemptions for R&D operations.

Singapore encourages partnerships and collaborations between fintech companies, financial institutions and research centres, building an environment that allows innovation to thrive by pooling resources and knowledge.

Together, these actions create a favourable climate that is driving Singapore's adoption and advancement of cutting-edge financial innovations.

9 Talent acquisition

9.1 What is the applicable employment regime in your jurisdiction and what specific implications does this have for fintech companies?

The Singapore employment regime is set out in:

the Employment Act 1968;

the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act 1990; and

rules and directives issued by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

Although some groups – such as public servants and mariners – are excluded from its scope of application, the Employment Act establishes the legal basis for employment terms, including:

working hours;

rest days;

overtime pay; and

termination procedures.

Employers must follow the non-discriminatory standards established by the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment standards, which guarantees that hiring, promotion and compensation processes are equitable and merit-based. In addition to contributions to Singapore's Central Provident Fund, paid annual leave, sick leave and maternity/paternity leave are among the statutory employee benefits required under the Employment Act. Fintech companies must:

manage work permits effectively;

adhere to strict regulations regarding employment laws; and

offer competitive incentives in order to attract and retain talent.

Fintech companies operating in Singapore must navigate these regulatory restrictions and maintain a supportive work environment.

9.2 How can fintech companies attract specialist talent from overseas where necessary?

Fintech companies in Singapore can employ a number of successful tactics to attract specialised expertise from abroad. They should begin by ensuring that they comply with all of the MOM's requirements, which include educational requirements and salary thresholds, before applying for the relevant work permits and visas, such as:

S Passes for mid-skilled workers; and

Employment Passes for professionals.

Competitive pay packages are essential. These packages should include:

appealing salaries;

performance bonuses;

stock options;

full health coverage; and

special benefits such as:

flexible work schedules; and opportunities for professional growth.



A larger talent pool can be reached by:

participating in international job fairs;

collaborating with international recruiting firms; and

making use of online resources and professional networks as part of global recruitment initiatives.

Assistance with housing arrangements, visa application procedures and integration can ease the move for foreign hires. Relocation support is also crucial. Finally, highlighting Singapore's benefits as a top fintech hub with a conducive business climate, an excellent standard of living and a thriving tech ecosystem will help to attract foreign candidates to Singaporean jobs.

Fintech companies in Singapore can help to achieve their growth and innovation goals by effectively attracting and integrating specialised talent from overseas through the use of these techniques.

10 Trends and predictions

10.1 How would you describe the current fintech landscape and prevailing trends in your jurisdiction? Are any new developments anticipated in the next 12 months, including any proposed legislative reforms?

Singapore's fintech sector is vibrant, thanks to a strong ecosystem of startups, large financial institutions and enabling policies. Key developments include the growing use of digital payments and wallets, such as PayNow and the SGQR code, which enable smooth, cashless transactions and position Singapore as a financial technology leader. Regtech is also booming, as fintech companies increasingly use technology to expedite compliance processes, particularly in relation to anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is encouraging the emergence of open banking frameworks, which are revolutionising financial services by facilitating data sharing via application programming interfaces and supporting innovation. The licensing of digital banks, such as Grab and Singtel's GXS Bank, represents a trend towards inclusive, digitally native banking solutions that provide customer-centric financial products. Blockchain and cryptocurrency applications are growing in popularity as Singapore emerges as a hotspot for decentralised finance and asset tokenisation. The insurtech business is also thriving as firms use artificial intelligence (AI), big data and the Internet of Things to improve underwriting and personalise insurance products.

Further regulatory clarity on digital assets is expected, as well as efforts to address market integrity and investor protection issues. Updates to the Personal Data Protection Act 2012 may include expanded data protection procedures in response to issues posed by AI and data analytics. MAS is likely to issue more digital banking licences, increasing financial inclusion and competitiveness. Sustainable finance measures may be incorporated into financial services, including new norms or incentives for green investments and ESG concerns. Furthermore, further cybersecurity measures may be implemented to secure consumer data and ensure financial stability.

11 Tips and traps

11.1 What are your top tips for fintech players seeking to enter your jurisdiction and what potential sticking points would you highlight?

Entering the Singapore fintech sector can be extremely beneficial, thanks to the jurisdiction's modern infrastructure, supportive regulatory framework and thriving ecosystem. However, it also presents unique hurdles. To properly traverse this market, fintech businesses must grasp the regulatory environment by familiarising themselves with Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) regulations on anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism and the data protection regime under the Personal Data Protection Act 2012, with the help of Singapore lawyers. Availing of the MAS Financial Sector Technology and Innovation Grant Scheme and the Regulatory Sandbox can assist in testing innovative products while maintaining regulatory flexibility.

Singapore's open banking initiatives and application programming interface frameworks can be used to improve service interoperability; and strong ties should be forged with local banks and fintech firms to gain market insights and collaborate on innovations.

Innovation and customer experience should be prioritised through innovative solutions that reflect market needs, emphasising user-centric design and tailoring products to local preferences and regulatory requirements

Finally, fintech companies should develop a local network by:

seeking help from local advisers and fintech hubs; and

recruiting professionals who understand market dynamics.

Potential stumbling blocks include:

regulatory complexity, which may necessitate consultation with legal experts to ensure compliance;

intense competition, necessitating distinct offerings;

work pass regulations imposed by the Ministry of Manpower; and

data protection and cybersecurity challenges that necessitate adherence to laws and robust security practices.

Entering the Singapore fintech sector can be extremely beneficial, thanks to the jurisdiction's modern infrastructure, supportive regulatory framework and thriving ecosystem. However, it also presents unique hurdles. To properly traverse this market, fintech businesses must grasp the regulatory environment by familiarising themselves with Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) regulations on anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism and the data protection regime under the Personal Data Protection Act 2012, with the help of Singapore lawyers. Availing of the MAS Financial Sector Technology and Innovation Grant Scheme and the Regulatory Sandbox can assist in testing innovative products while maintaining regulatory flexibility.

Singapore's open banking initiatives and application programming interface frameworks can be used to improve service interoperability; and strong ties should be forged with local banks and fintech firms to gain market insights and collaborate on innovations.

Innovation and customer experience should be prioritised through innovative solutions that reflect market needs, emphasising user-centric design and tailoring products to local preferences and regulatory requirements

Finally, fintech companies should develop a local network by:

seeking help from local advisers and fintech hubs; and

recruiting professionals who understand market dynamics.

Potential stumbling blocks include:

regulatory complexity, which may necessitate consultation with legal experts to ensure compliance;

intense competition, necessitating distinct offerings;

work pass regulations imposed by the Ministry of Manpower; and

data protection and cybersecurity challenges that necessitate adherence to laws and robust security practices.

