Cross Examining Cyber EP19: Cross Examining Carolyn Pugsley, Christine Wong And Peter Jones (Podcast)

In this episode, we cross examine Carolyn Pugsley, Christine Wong, and Peter Jones, Partners at Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer, and key members of our incident response team. We have all worked closely on some of the region's most signficant cyber attacks.

In this podcast we talk about the most critical legal issues confronting corporates in Australia, in light of the current cyber threat landscape. We discuss director duties, disclosure, the use of privilege, the rise of the cyber injunction and third party / supply chain management.

It was a privilege to curate this discussion. Every time I speak with Carolyn, Christine and Peter...I learn more. I'm sure you'll get a lot out of this discussion.

This is cross-examining Cazz, Christine and PJ. Here we go...

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.