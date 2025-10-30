Cross Examining Cyber EP19: Cross Examining Carolyn Pugsley, Christine Wong And Peter Jones (Podcast)

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.
In this podcast we talk about the most critical legal issues
confronting corporates in Australia, in light of the current cyber
threat landscape. We discuss director duties, disclosure, the use
of privilege, the rise of the cyber injunction and third party /
supply chain management.
In this episode, we cross examine Carolyn Pugsley, Christine Wong, and Peter Jones, Partners at Herbert Smith
Freehills Kramer, and key members of our incident response team. We
have all worked closely on some of the region's most signficant
cyber attacks.
It was a privilege to curate this discussion. Every time I speak
with Carolyn, Christine and Peter...I learn more. I'm sure
you'll get a lot out of this discussion.
This is cross-examining Cazz, Christine and PJ. Here we
go...
