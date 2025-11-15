ARTICLE
15 November 2025

Michael Byrnes On AI In Fair Work Commission Cases Money News Interview With Evan Lucas (2GB)

S
Swaab

Contributor

Swaab logo
Swaab, established in 1981 in Sydney, Australia, is a law firm that focuses on solving problems and maximizing opportunities for various clients, including entrepreneurs, family businesses, corporations, and high-net-worth individuals. The firm's core values include commitment, integrity, excellence, generosity of spirit, unity, and innovation. Swaab's lawyers have diverse expertise and prioritize building long-term client relationships based on service and empathy.
Explore Firm Details
Discussion about how parties are using AI in cases before the Fair Work Commission, exploring legal implications and future workplace trends.
Australia Technology
Michael Byrnes
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Michael Byrnes’s articles from Swaab are most popular:
  • within Technology topic(s)
  • with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
  • in Australia
  • with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy, Automotive and Basic Industries industries

Michael Byrnes joins Evan Lucas on 2GB's Money News to discuss how parties are using AIin cases before the Fair Work Commission, exploring legal implications and future workplacetrends.

Michael Byrnes appeared on Money News with Evan Lucas on 2GB on 11 November 2025 to discuss the use of AI by parties in cases before the Fair Work Commission

For further information please contact:

Michael Byrnes, Partner
Phone: + 61 2 9233 5544
Email: mjb@swaab.com.au

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Michael Byrnes
Michael Byrnes
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More