CSSF Fines Alipay €214,000 Including For Sanctions Compliance Failings

Luxembourg's financial services regulator, the CSSF, has issued a fine of €214,000 against Alipay (Europe) Limited SA for various AML and other compliance failings.

Amongst these was a failure promptly deal with "financial sanctions related alerts", with the CSSF noting that Alipay "would not have been in a position to apply restrictive measures in financial matters without delay".

