14 April 2025

CSSF Issues Fine For AML And Sanctions Compliance Failings

A fine imposed by Luxembourg's financial services regulator on the Luxembourg subsidiary of the Allianz Group has become public after a court dismissed an appeal.
The fine of €283,000 was first imposed on 25 March 2022, but only published on 4 April 2025 after the conclusion of the court challenge.

One of the compliance issues identified included failures to "provide evidence of complete initial and ongoing name screening against ... sanctions lists".

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

