16 April 2025

Investigation Into Shadow Fleet "Insurance" Provider

It has been reported that police in Oslo are investigating a company called Romarine AS, as well as four individuals (two Norwegians, a Russian and a Bulgarian)...
Norway International Law
It has been reported that police in Oslo are investigating a company called Romarine AS, as well as four individuals (two Norwegians, a Russian and a Bulgarian) relating to the insurance services provided to Russian shadow fleet vessels, and vessels sanctioned by the EU.

The allegations include the provision of faked insurance documentation purporting to show that the vessels had valid insurance, and the provision of unauthorised insurance services.

The Oslo Police were referred the case by the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority which has issued an order for Romarine to cease operations.

