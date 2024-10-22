ARTICLE
22 October 2024

37 Ongoing Russian Sanctions Investigations

DM
Norway International Law
It is being reported that Norway's Politiets Sikkerhetstjeneste (Norwegian Customs), has 37 ongoing investigations in relation to alleged breaches of Norway's Russian sanctions. Many of these are said to involve attempts to evade detection by exporting to Russia via third countries, but some are described as relating to imports into Norway.

It is also being reported that there is a further investigation under Norway's Export Control Act.

