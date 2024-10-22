37 Ongoing Russian Sanctions Investigations

It is being reported that Norway's Politiets Sikkerhetstjeneste (Norwegian Customs), has 37 ongoing investigations in relation to alleged breaches of Norway's Russian sanctions. Many of these are said to involve attempts to evade detection by exporting to Russia via third countries, but some are described as relating to imports into Norway.

It is also being reported that there is a further investigation under Norway's Export Control Act.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.