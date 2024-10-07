ARTICLE
7 October 2024

Customs Office Sanctioned Exports Confiscation Statistics

DM
It is being reported, based on Freedom of Information requests made to Norway's custom office by the Barents Observer, that 23 confiscations of luxury and other goods being exported to Russia have taken place since 2023.
Norway International Law
One of the confiscations was at an unspecified port, and the other 22 were at the land crossing at Storskog, with 10 during 2023 and 12 so far in 2024.

The reporting makes no mention of other enforcement actions taken after the confiscation.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

