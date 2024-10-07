Customs Office Sanctioned Exports Confiscation Statistics

It is being reported, based on Freedom of Information requests made to Norway's custom office by the Barents Observer, that 23 confiscations of luxury and other goods being exported to Russia have taken place since 2023.

One of the confiscations was at an unspecified port, and the other 22 were at the land crossing at Storskog, with 10 during 2023 and 12 so far in 2024.

The reporting makes no mention of other enforcement actions taken after the confiscation.

