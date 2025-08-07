Unified Procedures For Creating And Maintaining Key Customs Registers In Ukraine

On 19 July 2025, Resolution No. 857 of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, which regulates and standardises the processes of creating and maintaining several key registers administred by Ukrainian customs authorities, came into force. These imporovements were developed by the Ministry of Finance and the State Customs Service pursuant to the provisions of Law No. 3926-IX of 22 August 2024 "On Amendments to the Customs Code of Ukraine Regarding the Implementation of Certain Provisions of the EU Customs Code."

The resolution covers the following key registers:

Unified State Register of Authorised Economic Operators;

Register of Guarantors;

Register of Enterprises Engaged in Customs Brokerage Activities;

Register of Enterprises Engaged in Operating Duty-Free Shops;

Register of Enterprises Engaged in Operating Customs Warehouses;

Register of Enterprises Engaged in Operating Temporary Storage Warehouses;

Register ofEenterprises Engaged in Operating Commercial or Service-Type Free Customs Zones.

All registers are to be maintained in the state language, and in accordance with relevant Ukrainian laws (e.g. on public electronic services, data protection). Access to these registers is granted by the State Customs Service or by the other customs authorities depending on the type of activity of the enterprise. Where appropriate, information may also be processed automatically through the Unified Automated Information System of Customs Authorities.

Impact of the Resolution

Resolution No. 857 replaces fragmented ad hoc practices, as well as provides a single unified procedural standard, which aligns with EU practices in customs administration. By consolidating multiple categories of registries under one legal umbrella and requiring integration with the administrative IT infrastructure, the resolution promotes automation and improved management of operator credentials and clearance statuses.

Importantly, data from these registers may now be utilised to: monitor customs services and performance, identify and analyse trends in foreign trade, classify enterprise needs, support strategic planning for foreign investment and international cooperation.

