4 April 2025

Person Arrested On Suspicion Of Terrorist Sanctions Breaches

The Dutch FIOD, has issued a press release regarding its arrest of a 32-year old man suspected of violating the Dutch Sanctiewet 1977 through...
The Dutch FIOD, has issued a press release regarding its arrest of a 32-year old man suspected of violating the Dutch Sanctiewet 1977 through the suspected transfer of bitcoins to sanctioned terrorist organisations between 2020 and 2022.

The investigation was commenced as a result of a suspicious activity report made by a crypto exchange to the Dutch FIU.

