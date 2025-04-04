Person Arrested On Suspicion Of Terrorist Sanctions Breaches

The Dutch FIOD, has issued a press release regarding its arrest of a 32-year old man suspected of violating the Dutch Sanctiewet 1977 through the suspected transfer of bitcoins to sanctioned terrorist organisations between 2020 and 2022.
The investigation was commenced as a result of a suspicious activity report made by a crypto exchange to the Dutch FIU.
