ARTICLE
16 October 2024

Criminal Case Filed With Public Prosecutor's Office

DM
Luxembourg International Law
It is being reported that a number of government ministers in Luxembourg have filed a criminal complaint with the Public Prosecutor's Office.

The complaint was filed against Spacety Luxembourg SA, the Luxembourg subsidiary of the Chinese company Spacety. The parent company has been sanctioned by the EU for providing support to Russia's war in Ukraine.

The Luxembourg company has now filed for bankruptcy and the progress of the criminal matter is not known.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

