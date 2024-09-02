ARTICLE
2 September 2024

Lithuania Removes AB Lifosa From Its Sanctions List

G
Gherson

Contributor

Gherson logo

Founded in 1988 by Roger Gherson, Gherson Solicitors LLP was first established as a boutique immigration law firm based in London. Now servicing clients across all areas of immigration, international protection and human rights, white collar crime, sanctions, and civil litigation and arbitration, Gherson LLP’s offices continue to expand across Europe.

With over 35 years of experience, Gherson’s expertise extends from meeting the migration needs of international business people and UK-based companies to litigation in all UK jurisdictions and the European Court of Human Rights and the European Court of Justice.

Explore Firm Details
Lithuania removed Lifosa, a phosphate fertilizer manufacturer owned by EuroChem Group, from its list of sanctioned companies. Lifosa was sanctioned in 2022 due to EU sanctions on Russian oligarch Andrey Melnichenko.
Lithuania International Law
Photo of Gherson  
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

It was reported yesterday that Lithuania removed Lifosa from the list of sanctioned companies. Lifosa, which is a phosphate fertilizer manufacturer based in Kedainiai, Lithuania, is part of Swiss-based EuroChem Group.

The company had its bank accounts frozen in 2022 after the EU imposed its sanctions on Andrey Melnichenko, a Russian oligarch, the founder and former beneficiary of the fertilizer producer EuroChem Group.

The decision to remove Lifosa from the list of sanctioned entities was made by the Financial Crime Investigation Service of Lithuania in June 2024. EuroChem Group, which is a 100% owner of Lifosa, is not sanctioned in the European Union, UK and/or USA.

How Gherson can help: Gherson lawyers have significant experience in challenging sanctions designation and have been working on multijurisdictional cases for over 35 years.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Gherson  
Gherson  
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More