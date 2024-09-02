Lithuania Removes AB Lifosa From Its Sanctions List

It was reported yesterday that Lithuania removed Lifosa from the list of sanctioned companies. Lifosa, which is a phosphate fertilizer manufacturer based in Kedainiai, Lithuania, is part of Swiss-based EuroChem Group.

The company had its bank accounts frozen in 2022 after the EU imposed its sanctions on Andrey Melnichenko, a Russian oligarch, the founder and former beneficiary of the fertilizer producer EuroChem Group.

The decision to remove Lifosa from the list of sanctioned entities was made by the Financial Crime Investigation Service of Lithuania in June 2024. EuroChem Group, which is a 100% owner of Lifosa, is not sanctioned in the European Union, UK and/or USA.

