Qatar Labor Law: Key Amendments Introduced By Law No. 9 Of 2026

Qatar has introduced significant amendments to its Labour Law through Law No. 9 of 2026, fundamentally reshaping employment regulations across multiple dimensions including worker classification, noncompete enforcement, strike conditions, and employer compliance obligations. The reforms extend noncompete durations to two years while requiring Ministry approval, impose stricter conditions on the right to strike, mandate joint committees for larger establishments, and introduce vocational certification requir

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Qatar has enacted Law No. 9 of 2026, amending the Labour Law issued by Law No. 14 of 2004. The amendments cover the scope of the application of the Labour Law, vocational certification, noncompete clauses, the right to strike, joint committees, dismissal grounds, and enforcement powers. Employers should review their employment practices and documentation to ensure compliance.

1. Scope of Application

Part-time and freelance workers are excluded from the Labour Law. However, the Council of Ministers may, on the recommendation of the Minister of Labour, extend some or all Labour Law provisions to these workers or introduce a separate regulatory framework.

2. Vocational Certification

A new Article 23 bis requires workers in designated vocational professions to obtain a training and examination certificate from a Ministry of Labour-accredited centre before commencing employment. The Ministry will publish the list of covered professions on its website, with further decisions to set licensing requirements and grounds for suspension or revocation.

3. Noncompete Clauses

The maximum duration of post-termination noncompete obligations has been increased from one to two years, restoring the position that existed before the 2020 amendments. The previous sector-specific limitation has also been removed.

Importantly, a noncompete clause will only be enforced following Ministry of Labour approval. Further guidance on the scope of this approval process is expected. Noncompete clauses are automatically void and cannot be applied where employment terminates during the probation period.

4. Right to Strike

While the Labour Law continues to recognise the right to strike, the amendments impose substantial additional conditions. A strike may only occur where the employer has breached its contractual or statutory obligations and the dispute has not been resolved through amicable settlement or through the conciliation and arbitration proceedings prescribed in the Labour Law for collective disputes.

Workers must provide written notice to both the employer and the Ministry of Labour. Strikes are limited to six working days, may only take place at the workplace or workers’ accommodation, and must cease once collective dispute resolution proceedings begin. Strike days are unpaid, and employers may engage temporary replacement workers with Ministerial approval.

The amendments also open up the list of vital facilities in which strikes are prohibited by empowering the Minister of Labour to designate additional facilities by decision.

5. Joint Committees

Establishments employing 100 or more workers must establish joint employer-worker committees. Previously, such committees were optional for establishments with at least 30 workers. Failure to comply may result in fines ranging from QAR 2,000 to QAR 5,000.

6. Summary Dismissal

A new ground for summary dismissal permits employers to terminate a worker without notice or end-of-service gratuity where the worker incites others to strike for illegitimate reasons in a manner that disrupts the employer’s operations.

7. Enhanced Enforcement Powers

The Minister of Labour may suspend all or part of a noncompliant establishment’s transactions with the Ministry. For repeat violations, or where collective disputes arise from delayed wage payments, the suspension may also extend to affiliated entities connected to the breach or used to circumvent the law.

Repeat offenders for specified Labour Law violations may also be publicly identified on the Ministry's website. Workers affected by wage violations may request to transfer employment or terminate their contracts, with repatriation costs borne by the defaulting employer.

8. Electronic Dispute Resolution

The Labour Dispute Resolution Committee is now expressly authorised to conduct proceedings electronically, provided the identities of parties and witnesses are verified.

9. Manpower Agencies

The amendments introduce an administrative penalty regime for recruitment agencies sourcing workers from abroad. A new schedule prescribes fines of QAR 3,000 to QAR 25,000 for 23 specified violations, including failure to use Ministry-approved contract templates and recruiting workers before the required medical examination.

Key Takeaways for Employers

Update template employment contracts to reflect the amended noncompete provisions.

Establish joint committees where required.

Review strike, disciplinary, and wage compliance policies in light of the expanded enforcement powers.

Monitor forthcoming Ministry of Labour decisions and guidance on vocational certification, noncompete approvals, and the regulation of part-time and freelance work.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.