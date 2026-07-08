Enforcing Non-Compete Agreements Under Egyptian Law

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Enforcing non-compete agreements in Egypt follows a strict legal framework, so competition restrictions in employment contracts cannot be presumed valid.

In Egypt, restrictions on an employee’s ability to compete are not left to contractual freedom alone but are subject to a structured legal framework that distinguishes between conduct during the employment relationship and obligations that may extend beyond its termination. While certain forms of competitive behaviour are expressly prohibited during employment under the Labour Law, post-employment restraints fall within the scope of the Civil Code and are only enforceable where they meet strict statutory requirements. As a result, the validity of any non-compete arrangement depends not merely on its inclusion in the contract, but on its compliance with mandatory legal conditions governing scope, duration, and legitimate business necessity.

Restrictions During Employment Under the Statutory Prohibition of Competition

Under Egyptian Labour Law No 14 of 2025, restrictions on competition operate automatically during the employment relationship and do not depend on any contractual non-compete clause. Article 136 expressly imposes duties on the employee that collectively amount to an in-term restraint of trade, reflecting the legislator’s intention to protect the employer’s business during the subsistence of the employment contract.

In particular, the employee is prohibited from engaging in conduct that may undermine the employer’s legitimate interests, including working for a competitor in a manner that affects job performance or enables access to confidential information, or participating in a competing activity either as an employee or a partner. The law also extends this prohibition to acts such as disclosing business secrets, accepting undisclosed benefits, or engaging in unauthorised activities within the workplace.

Read together, these obligations establish that competition during employment is not a matter of agreement between the parties but a statutory prohibition. Any breach of these duties may constitute serious misconduct under Article 148 of the Labour Law, which in certain cases may justify immediate dismissal without the need for a separate non-compete agreement.

Contractual Non-Compete Restrictions After Termination Under the Civil Code

Unlike the statutory prohibitions applicable during employment, restrictions on competition after termination are not presumed under Egyptian law and arise only where the parties have expressly agreed to them. Article 686 of the Civil Code No. 131 of 1948 provides the legal basis for post-employment non-compete clauses, permitting the employer and employee to agree that the employee will not compete with the employer or participate in competing activities after the end of the employment relationship.

However, such an agreement is not absolute. It is only valid where the employee, by virtue of their position, had access to clients or sensitive business information, and where the restriction is necessary to protect the employer’s legitimate interests. In addition, the clause must be clearly agreed in writing and must remain limited in scope.

To be enforceable, a post-termination non-compete clause must satisfy strict requirements relating to time, geography, and the nature of the restricted activity. Egyptian law requires that these limitations be proportionate and strictly necessary to protect legitimate business interests, otherwise the clause risks being declared unenforceable by the courts.

Validity Requirements of a Post-Employment Non-Compete Clause

Even where a post-termination non-compete clause is permissible in principle, its enforceability under Egyptian law remains strictly contingent upon the requirement of proportionality. Article 686 of the Civil Code permits such restrictions only to the extent necessary to safeguard the employer’s legitimate business interests, particularly where the employee has had access to clients, commercial relationships, or confidential business information.

In assessing whether such a clause is valid, Egyptian courts examine whether the restriction is narrowly tailored in its material scope. This proportionality analysis typically extends to the following elements:

Legal Requirement Permissible (Proportionate) Formulation Excessive / Invalid Formulation Geographic Scope Restricted to the territory where the employer actively conducts business operations Extension to the entire Republic of Egypt or undefined/global scope Scope of Activity Limited to identical or directly competing business activities General prohibition on engagement in any professional or commercial activity Duration (Time) Limited to the period strictly necessary to protect the employer’s legitimate business interests Indefinite or excessively long restriction not justified by business needs Nature of Position Applicable only to employees who had access to clients, pricing structures, or confidential information Application to employees in non-sensitive or purely administrative roles

These parameters reflect the established judicial approach that a restraint of trade must remain strictly necessary and proportionate to its protective purpose. Any extension beyond what is required to protect the employer’s legitimate business interests, whether in scope, duration, or application, risks partial or full invalidation by the courts.

Limits on Enforcement and Employer Conduct

Even where a post-employment non-compete clause satisfies the formal requirements of Article 686 of the Civil Code, its enforceability remains subject to important limitations arising from the circumstances of termination. Egyptian law does not treat such clauses as autonomous restraints; rather, their validity and enforceability are assessed in light of the manner in which the employment relationship came to an end.

In particular, Article 686 restricts an employer’s ability to rely on a non-compete obligation where the termination is attributable to the employer’s own conduct. Accordingly, the employer will generally be precluded from enforcing the restriction where it terminates the employment contract without a legitimate justification attributable to the employee, or where its own conduct gives rise to a justified resignation by the employee, amounting in substance to constructive dismissal. In such cases, reliance on the non-compete clause is considered inconsistent with the principles underlying its protective function.

Similarly, where the employment relationship ends without employee fault, whether through unilateral termination by the employer absent cause or circumstances effectively imposed on the employee, Egyptian courts retain discretion to refuse enforcement if the invocation of the clause would result in an inequitable outcome.

This approach reflects a broader principle under Egyptian law that restraint of trade provisions must be interpreted in light of good faith and legitimate interest protection, rather than as absolute post-contractual prohibitions detached from the context of termination.

Consequences of Breach and Legal Remedies

Where a valid and enforceable non-compete obligation exists, its breach may give rise to a range of legal consequences under Egyptian law, depending on the nature of the infringement and the contractual framework governing the relationship between the parties.

From the employer’s perspective, the primary remedies typically include injunctive relief to prevent the continuation of the competing activity, as well as claims for compensation for damages suffered as a result of the breach. The burden remains on the employer to demonstrate both the existence of a valid non-compete obligation and the occurrence of actual harm or risk of harm arising from the employee’s conduct.

From the employee’s perspective, the enforceability of any claimed restriction may be challenged on several legal grounds. These include arguing that the clause is void due to excessive breadth in scope, geography, or duration, or that it fails to meet the proportionality requirements established under Article 686 of the Civil Code. In addition, the employee may invoke the employer’s conduct at the time of termination, particularly where dismissal occurred without justification or in breach of good faith principles, as a basis for denying enforceability.

In practice, Egyptian courts tend to adopt a balanced approach, weighing the employer’s legitimate business interests against the employee’s constitutional right to work. As a result, remedies are not applied automatically but are instead subject to judicial scrutiny of both the contractual terms and the surrounding factual circumstances.

Practical Drafting Considerations for Employers

In light of the strict judicial approach adopted under Egyptian law, the drafting of non-compete clauses requires careful attention to ensure enforceability. Employers must ensure that such provisions are not framed as blanket prohibitions, but rather as narrowly tailored restrictions that reflect genuine and demonstrable business needs.

First, the scope of the restriction should be clearly and precisely defined. This includes limiting the clause to specific and directly competing activities, rather than general employment or participation in unrelated sectors. Vague or overly broad wording is frequently interpreted by courts against enforceability.

Second, the geographic scope must correspond to the actual area in which the employer operates and derives its commercial interest. Any extension beyond the effective market area of the business is likely to be viewed as disproportionate.

Third, the restriction should be expressly linked to a legitimate interest, such as protection of client relationships, confidential information, or strategic commercial data. This link is central to demonstrating that the clause serves a protective, rather than punitive, purpose.

Finally, employers should exercise caution when including excessive financial penalties for breach. Under Article 687 of the Civil Code, a disproportionate penalty may not only be reduced by the court but may also render the entire non-compete clause unenforceable if it is found to operate as an indirect means of restricting employment mobility beyond lawful limits.

Interaction Between Non-Compete Clauses and Judicial Control

The enforcement of non-compete obligations in Egypt is ultimately subject to the discretionary assessment of the judiciary, which plays a central role in determining whether such clauses comply with the mandatory limits established by law. Even where the parties have expressly agreed to a restriction, courts retain the authority to examine its substantive fairness and reduce or disregard its effect where it exceeds what is necessary to protect legitimate business interests.

This judicial control is particularly evident in cases where the restriction, although contractually agreed, is found to extend beyond a proportionate scope. In such instances, Egyptian courts may effectively recharacterise the clause, limiting its application or refusing enforcement altogether, rather than applying it in an overly rigid manner. The guiding consideration remains whether the restraint operates as a genuine protective measure or as an impermissible impediment to the employee’s right to work.

This approach reinforces the broader principle that non-compete obligations are not absolute contractual rights, but rather conditional restraints of trade that must continuously satisfy the requirements of necessity, proportionality, and legitimate interest throughout their enforcement.

Conclusion

Restrictions on competition in the employment context under Egyptian law operate within a dual legal framework that clearly distinguishes between obligations during employment and those that may extend beyond its termination. During the employment relationship, competition is strictly regulated by mandatory statutory provisions under the Labour Law, which impose direct prohibitions designed to protect the employer’s operational integrity and confidential business interests.

By contrast, post-employment non-compete obligations are not presumed and derive their validity exclusively from agreement, subject to the strict requirements of Article 686 of the Civil Code. Such clauses are only enforceable where they are justified by a legitimate business interest and remain proportionate in scope, geography, and application to the employee’s role and access to sensitive information.

Ultimately, Egyptian law adopts a consistently balanced approach, seeking to reconcile the protection of business interests with the employee’s fundamental right to work. This balance is reinforced by judicial oversight and the strict interpretation of any contractual restraint, ensuring that non-compete obligations remain exceptional rather than the rule.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are non-compete clauses legal in Egypt? Yes, but only for the post-employment period. Non-compete clauses are governed by Article 686 of the Civil Code and are enforceable only if the employee had access to clients or confidential information, and the restriction is limited in time, geography, and scope. During employment, competition is already restricted automatically under the Labour Law, without needing a separate clause. How long can a non-compete agreement last in Egypt? There’s no fixed statutory duration, but the restriction must be limited to what’s strictly necessary to protect the employer’s legitimate business interests. Courts assess this case by case, and an indefinite or excessively long restriction is likely to be deemed invalid. There’s no fixed statutory duration, but the restriction must be limited to what’s strictly necessary to protect the employer’s legitimate business interests. Courts assess this case by case, and an indefinite or excessively long restriction is likely to be deemed invalid. Can an employer enforce a non-compete clause after firing an employee? It depends on why the employment ended. If the employer terminates the contract without legitimate cause, or the termination amounts to constructive dismissal, Egyptian courts generally won’t allow the employer to enforce the non-compete clause. It depends on why the employment ended. If the employer terminates the contract without legitimate cause, or the termination amounts to constructive dismissal, Egyptian courts generally won’t allow the employer to enforce the non-compete clause. What makes a non-compete clause invalid in Egypt? A clause is likely to be struck down if it’s not in writing, covers an unreasonably broad geographic area (such as all of Egypt), applies to unrelated jobs or industries, lasts indefinitely, or targets employees who never had access to clients or sensitive information. A clause is likely to be struck down if it’s not in writing, covers an unreasonably broad geographic area (such as all of Egypt), applies to unrelated jobs or industries, lasts indefinitely, or targets employees who never had access to clients or sensitive information. Does a non-compete clause need to be in writing to be valid in Egypt? Yes. Post-employment non-compete obligations arise only through express agreement under Article 686 of the Civil Code, and the clause must be clearly agreed in writing to be enforceable, alongside meeting the other requirements on scope, duration, and legitimate business necessity. Yes. Post-employment non-compete obligations arise only through express agreement under Article 686 of the Civil Code, and the clause must be clearly agreed in writing to be enforceable, alongside meeting the other requirements on scope, duration, and legitimate business necessity. What happens if an employee breaches a non-compete agreement in Egypt? The employer can seek injunctive relief to stop the competing activity and claim compensation for damages, but must prove the clause was valid and that actual harm occurred. The employee can defend against enforcement by arguing the clause was disproportionate or that the employer’s own conduct at termination undermines its validity.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.