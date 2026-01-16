State Of Qatar/Qatar Financial Centre 2025 Roundup – What Employers Need To Know

Qatar introduced significant employment law reforms in 2025 which have a material impact on employers in Qatar, including Qatar Financial Centre. These changes reflect the government's commitment to enhancing employment regulation, promoting workforce nationalisation, strengthening employee protections, and modernising workplace practices. This alert summarises the key 2025 developments that HR professionals and in-house lawyers need to understand and implement.

STATE OF QATAR

1. Social Insurance (Pensions) Law – Executive Regulations

Cabinet Resolution No (3) of 2025, issued on 13 February 2025, provides detailed guidelines on implementing the Social Insurance Law No (1) of 2022 (Pensions Law) and affects all employers with Qatari National employees.

Key requirements:

Employer and employee registration with the General Retirement & Social Insurance Authority (GRSIA)

Update employee data within 30 days of any changes

Maintain insured employee files

Appoint a liaison officer for compliance

Contribution basis:

Capped monthly salary of QAR 100,000

Includes QAR 6,000 for housing allowances

Special provisions cover:

Sick leave

Secondments

Service credit purchases

Female employees resigning to care for children with disabilities

Failure to comply may result in fines multiplied per each insured employee.

2. Persons with Disabilities Law No (22) of 2025

Effective 19 November 2025, this Law replaces the Disability Law of 2004.

Key obligations:

Provide equal opportunities for persons with disabilities

Make reasonable adjustments

Discrimination based on disability is expressly prohibited

Employment quotas for public and private sectors (to be specified by Council of Ministers)

An employee's disability cannot justify reducing their benefits or rights

Penalties:

Fines up to QAR 50,000 for violations

If negligence results in death: imprisonment of up to 5 years and/or fines up to QAR 500,000

Employees with disabilities may submit grievances to the Ministry of Social Development and Family.

3. Nationalisation in the Private Sector Law

The Nationalisation Law came into force on 17 April 2025.

Key obligations:

Prioritise recruitment and training of Qatari nationals and children of Qatari mothers

Use standardised registered employment contracts

Comply with job vacancy reporting

Register on designated platforms: Tawteen, Istamer, Kawader, and Basher

Report biannually to the Ministry of Labour on workforce composition

Secondary legislation is awaited for quota levels and role specifications, but employers should already comply with the reporting requirements and general principles.

Penalties for non-compliance:

Hefty fines

Visa freezes

Public naming and shaming

Imprisonment for fraudulent claims

Additionally, Emiri Resolution No (27) of 2025 has established a Nationalisation Awards Committee within the Ministry of Labour, to encourage and award private sector employers and National employees who excel in compliance with the Nationalisation Law. Further details are awaited regarding the awards, which could perhaps include preferences for work visa grants and/or public tenders for compliant companies, similar to schemes in other GCC countries. However, we must wait for more details on this.

4. Official and Public Holidays

Emiri Decision No (57) of 2025 was published in November 2025, and applies to both the public and private sectors, repealing Emiri Decision No (80) of 2011, Council of Ministers' Resolution No (6) of 2008 and any other conflicting legislation. It determines that working days are Sunday through Thursday, with Friday and Saturday as weekly rest days.

Official/public paid holidays of the State include:

National Day (18 December)

Sports Day (second Tuesday in February)

Eid Al-Fitr (28 Ramadan to end of 4th day of Shawwal inclusive)

Eid Al-Adha (9th to 13th day of Dhu Al-Hijjah inclusive)

Qatar Central Bank and Qatar Financial Markets Authority (including the financial institutions/markets they respectively supervise) have the following paid public holidays:

Three working days for each of Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha

New Year's Day Holiday

Banks' Holiday (start of March) – the latter two as specifically announced by QCB

National Day

Sports Day

Also:

For all governmental/financial entities, any single working day between two public holidays will form part of those holidays.

The provisions do not override rotation/shift adjustments/exemptions

For the private sector, official/public holidays continue to be as specified in Qatar's Labour Law and other applicable regulations (ie the Sports Day Emiri Decision 2011).

(Note: The QFC Employment Regulations separately sets out the paid public holidays for employees governed by those Regulations.)

6. End-of-Service Benefit Investment Committee

Prime Minister's Resolution No (34) of 2025 came into force in December 2025 and provides that a Committee at the Ministry of Finance will be established to design and supervise a savings and investment scheme for (non-Qatari employees') end of service benefits, and Qatari employees' contributions. It affects employees of both the public and private sector. What it does not do is directly change the current end of service calculation, but it does signal potential future changes to how end of service benefits are managed and invested in Qatar.

7. Amendments to the HR Law/Regulations

Effective 7 October 2025, Qatar enacted Law No (25) of 2025, amending the Human Resources Law (Law No (15) of 2016), and issued Cabinet Resolution No (34) of 2025, amending the HR Law Executive Regulations.

Key changes:

Reshapes public sector employment governance

Strengthens Nationalisation and replacement policies

Modernises performance evaluation and rewards

Revises salary and incentive structures

Adds new allowances and bonuses

Expands leave and flexible work entitlements

Refines disciplinary processes

Clarifies end of service benefits

Whilst the changes apply primarily to government agencies, they are relevant to quasi-governmental bodies and private sector employers seeking to benchmark benefits to attract Qatari talent.

QATAR FINANCIAL CENTRE (QFC)

1. QFC Employment Regulations – Pension Contributions

The QFC Employment Regulations were amended to clarify that employees are covered by provisions in Qatar's Pension Law (social insurance), and must be enrolled with GRSIA. This impacts Qatari and non-Qatari GCC National employees.

2. ESO's Constructive Dismissal Guidance

In March 2025, the QFC Employment Standards Office issued non-binding guidelines on constructive dismissal.

What is constructive dismissal?

Occurs when an employer engages in conduct amounting to a material breach of contract, permitting the employee to resign

Key points from the Guidelines:

Sets out examples of material (and non-material) breaches

Constructively dismissed employees are not required to give notice

Employees may claim financial damages for loss of earnings during their notice period

Employees are not bound by restrictive covenants (but remain bound by confidentiality obligations)

Recommended actions:

Review contracts

Strengthen grievance procedures

Train managers on avoiding material breaches

3. New QFC Employment Agreement Template

The QFC has launched a new, more detailed Employment Agreement Template. QFC licensed entity employment contracts should be at least in line with the new template.

ACTION POINTS FOR EMPLOYERS

State of Qatar:

Register eligible employees and maintain pensions compliance

Implement disability non-discrimination policies and reasonable adjustments

Comply with nationalisation obligations, reporting and platform registration

Ensure compliance with stipulated paid public/official holidays

Public sector employers: assess alignment with amended HR Law/Regulations framework and update policies.

QFC:

Review employment contracts against the ESO's new template

Strengthen policies to prevent constructive dismissal risks

Train managers on material breach avoidance

Register eligible employees and maintain pensions compliance

All Employers:

Stay informed about applicable secondary legislation

Conduct compliance audits

Train HR teams

Seek legal advice on implementation

Monitor developments regarding the interaction between end of service benefit and pension for Qatari employees. Al Tamimi's Qatar office has been involved in some of the important litigation on this subject.

