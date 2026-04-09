Termination For Breach Of Confidentiality Under Omani Labour Law

Employers operating in Oman should be aware that disclosure of confidential business information by employees can justify immediate termination under the law. However, recent judicial reasoning highlights that while the legal basis is clear, the outcome of such cases ultimately depends on the quality of the evidence presented.

Background

Under Article 40(5) of the Omani Labour Law, an employer may terminate employment for cause without notice and without end-of-service benefits where an employee commits a breach of confidentiality by disclosing business related information without authorisation. This provision reflects the importance placed on protecting trade secrets and commercially sensitive information within the employment relationship.

Notably, the law does not define what constitutes confidential information. This is intentional. The nature of confidential information varies depending on the business. As a result, employers are expected to identify and define such information within their own operations and clearly communicate employee confidentiality obligations.

Practical challenge: copying vs disclosure

In practice, employers frequently encounter situations where employees access or copy internal data, raising concerns of potential employee data misuse. However, Omani law distinguishes between mere possession of information and actual disclosure.

For a breach of confidentiality to be established under Article 40(5), there must be evidence that the information was shared, disclosed, or made available to a third party. Copying or retaining company data, even if deliberate, is generally insufficient on its own to justify dismissal for cause, unless it can be linked to actual use or disclosure.

This creates a recurring evidentiary challenge. Employers may suspect misconduct, particularly where copying occurs during the notice period, but may struggle to demonstrate that the information was in fact used or transferred.

Judicial approach

In a recent case, the Primary Court and the Appeal Court ruled in favour of the employee, finding that the employer had not sufficiently proven a breach of confidentiality. The termination was therefore treated as a case of wrongful termination.

On appeal, the Supreme Court confirmed that disclosure of confidential information constitutes a valid ground for termination for cause under Omani Labour Law, and that confidential information should be interpreted broadly to include core aspects of the business such as customer relationships, pricing structures, and operational methods.

However, the Court did not conclude that disclosure had been established. Instead, it found that the lower courts had failed to properly assess the evidence, including email correspondence and financial transactions that could potentially indicate employee misconduct. The judgment was therefore set aside and the case remitted for reconsideration.

This approach reinforces that disputes involving breach of confidentiality are highly fact driven, and that courts will closely examine whether the available evidence supports the employer's position.

Key takeaways for employers

While the law provides a strong basis for termination without notice in cases involving trade secrets and confidential information, the effectiveness of this right depends on proper preparation and documentation.

Employers should ensure that:

confidential information is clearly defined within the organisation;

employee confidentiality obligations are expressly stated in employment contracts and internal policies;

systems are in place to monitor and detect employee data misuse; and

any suspected breach of confidentiality is supported by clear and traceable evidence.

Conclusion

The legal framework in Oman allows employers to act decisively in cases of breach of confidentiality. However, in practice, the success of any termination for cause will depend on whether the employer can demonstrate that disclosure has actually occurred.

As such, protecting business interests requires more than relying on statutory provisions. It requires a structured approach to confidentiality, supported by clear policies, internal controls, and evidence based decision making.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.