Voices For Change: Turning A Stereotype To A Superpower With Rima Hadid (Podcast)

A&O Shearman was formed in 2024 via the merger of two historic firms, Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling. With nearly 4,000 lawyers globally, we are equally fluent in English law, U.S. law and the laws of the world’s most dynamic markets. This combination creates a new kind of law firm, one built to achieve unparalleled outcomes for our clients on their most complex, multijurisdictional matters – everywhere in the world. A firm that advises at the forefront of the forces changing the current of global business and that is unrivalled in its global strength. Our clients benefit from the collective experience of teams who work with many of the world’s most influential companies and institutions, and have a history of precedent-setting innovations. Together our lawyers advise more than a third of NYSE-listed businesses, a fifth of the NASDAQ and a notable proportion of the London Stock Exchange, the Euronext, Euronext Paris and the Tokyo and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges.

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What’s it like to redefine your identity as an immigrant? How can we create a world where work is more accessible?

In this episode of Voices for Change, Rima Hadid, general counsel of Emirates Investment Authority (EIA), talks to A&O Shearman senior manager, Justin Farrance, to discuss how celebrating individuality in the workplace can accelerate progress, support well-being, and align with business growth.

Rima’s life and career journey has taken her from Lebanon to Australia and back to the Middle East, where she has worked for the past two decades. She recalls what it was like to immigrate to Bahrain in 2003 and how this caused her to reassess her cultural and professional identity. Rima describes a pivotal moment in her leadership journey when she was invited to join the board at McLaren, realizing that when a person’s unique interests and skills align with their work, it can become a superpower.

Justin and Rima discuss the concept of legacy and the work environment that future generations will inherit. Rima lists some of the key characteristics that leaders should embody—including visibility, integrity, and transparency—and shares some practical tips that listeners can use to check in on their own career journeys and skill sets.

This conversation will feel relevant for anyone who has felt misunderstood or struggled to integrate elements of their personal identity at work. It is also useful for people leaders and those working to create an inclusive workplace culture.

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Voices for Change is a podcast series spotlighting personal stories, leadership journeys, and the power of inclusive thinking in business. Through candid conversations with colleagues, clients, and thought leaders, the series explores how diverse perspectives drive responsible decision-making and long-term success. Designed for people committed to building responsible businesses, each episode offers inspiration and practical insights for shaping a future with equal opportunity for all.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.