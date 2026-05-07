Recruitment Obligations Under UAE Labour Law

Recruitment in the UAE is governed by Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021, which establishes a comprehensive legal framework covering hiring practices, candidate selection, and employer obligations. This detailed analysis examines the principles of good faith recruitment, non-discrimination requirements, prohibition of forced labour, and the strict allocation of recruitment costs to employers, while exploring practical compliance challenges and risk points throughout the hiring process.

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Overview

Recruitment in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is primarily governed by Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021 on the Regulation of Labour Relations, as amended (the UAE Labour Law). The law regulates recruitment practices in the private sector, covering UAE nationals and expatriates, and is enforced by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE). The objective is to ensure fair hiring practices, prohibit mistreatment, and promote a transparent and efficient labour market.

Legal and Regulatory Framework

Key sources regulating recruitment obligations include:

Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021, as amended by Decree-Laws Nos. 14/2022, 20/2023 and 9/2024.

MOHRE Ministerial Resolutions and administrative guidelines, which regulate work permits, contracts, and recruitment agencies.

Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2023 on Combating Discrimination and Hatred, which applies to discriminatory conduct, including in hiring

General Principles Governing Recruitment

Recruitment under UAE Labour Law is not treated as a purely commercial or informal exercise. From the first interaction with a candidate, employers are expected to act within a framework of fairness, transparency, and respect for individual rights. These principles shape how vacancies are advertised, how candidates are treated, and how hiring decisions are made.

Good faith and transparency

Recruitment must be carried out honestly and in good faith, with clear and accurate communication about the role and its terms. This obligation applies even before an employment contract is signed. In practical terms, this means that employers should ensure that:

Job titles reflect the actual role to be performed

Salary ranges, benefits, and working arrangements are not misrepresented

Candidates are not induced to accept roles on the basis of promises that the employer never intends to honour

Example:

An employer advertises a role as a “Senior Finance Manager” offering a monthly salary of AED 30,000. After the candidate resigns from their previous position and relocates to the UAE, the employer presents a contract for “Finance Officer” with a salary of AED 18,000. This conduct is likely to be viewed as bad faith recruitment and may expose the employer to complaints or enforcement action.

Good faith recruitment also means avoiding vague assurances such as “salary to increase after visa issuance” or “commission to be agreed later” unless these terms are clearly recorded in writing and reflected in the final contract.

Equality and non-discrimination : The UAE Labour Law expressly prohibits discrimination at all stages of employment, including recruitment. Hiring decisions must be based on objective, job-related criteria, not personal characteristics unrelated to the role. Employers must not discriminate on the basis of: Gender Race or ethnicity Nationality or social origin Religion Disability

: The UAE Labour Law expressly prohibits discrimination at all stages of employment, including recruitment. Hiring decisions must be based on objective, job-related criteria, not personal characteristics unrelated to the role. Employers must not discriminate on the basis of:

This principle applies not only to final hiring decisions but also to job advertisements, shortlisting, interviews, and assessment methods.

Example:

A job advertisement states: “Only candidates of a certain nationality may apply” or “male candidates preferred.” Unless nationality or gender is an essential and lawful requirement for the role (which is rare), such wording would likely breach discrimination rules.

Interview-stage example:

An interviewer asks a female candidate whether she plans to marry or have children and factors her response into the hiring decision. This would expose the employer to discrimination risk, even if the candidate is otherwise qualified.

Best practice is to use standardised interview questions, scored against role-specific criteria, and to document decisions so that they can be justified objectively if challenged.

Prohibition of forced labour: A fundamental recruitment principle under UAE law is that employment must be freely chosen. Employers must not exploit candidates financially or otherwise in order to secure their labour.

This principle prohibits:

Charging candidates recruitment, visa, or onboarding costs

Requiring employees to “repay” employment-related expenses through salary deductions

Using threats (such as visa cancellation or blacklisting) to pressure candidates into accepting or continuing employment

Example:

A candidate is told they must pay AED 15,000 to cover “visa processing and recruitment expenses” as a condition of hiring. Even if the candidate agrees, this arrangement is unlawful. Recruitment and visa costs are the employer’s responsibility.

Another example:

An employee is forced to sign a side letter agreeing to work for two years without the ability to resign, or else repay exaggerated “training costs.” Such arrangements may be viewed as coercive and contrary to the prohibition on forced labour.

Employers are also responsible for ensuring that third-party recruiters, including overseas agents, do not engage in exploitative conduct on their behalf.

Accuracy and Consistency of Recruitment Documents

Recruitment materials should form a coherent and consistent trail, from job advertisement to offer letter to employment contract. Inconsistencies can give rise to disputes and regulatory scrutiny. Key expectations include:

Job offers must accurately reflect the role, salary, and benefits

The MOHRE-registered contract must match the offer terms

Any probation conditions, bonuses, or variable pay arrangements must be clearly defined

Example:

An offer letter promises a monthly transportation allowance, but the MOHRE employment contract is silent on allowances. If a dispute later arises, the employer may face difficulty arguing that the allowance was discretionary or informal.

Clear documentation helps demonstrate compliance and protects employers in the event of audits, employee complaints, or disputes.

Respect for Dignity and Privacy of Candidates

While employers are entitled to assess suitability for a role, recruitment practices must remain proportionate and respectful. This means:

Only requesting information that is relevant to the role

Conducting background and reference checks with consent

Handling candidate data confidentially

Example:

Requiring a candidate to disclose marital status, religious beliefs, or personal financial information where this is unrelated to the job would likely be inappropriate and could undermine lawful recruitment practices.

Job Advertising and Candidate Selection

Candidate selection under UAE Labour Law is not prescriptive in the sense of mandating a single hiring methodology. However, the law draws clear boundaries around how selection decisions must be made. The underlying expectation is that selection is objective, role‑driven, transparent, and defensible. In practice, lawful selection in the UAE typically progresses through four interconnected stages, each of which carries legal relevance.

Defining Lawful Selection Criteria (Before Any Candidate Is Considered)

The selection process begins before job advertisements are published or CVs are reviewed. Employers are expected to define clear selection criteria linked directly to the role’s requirements. Selection criteria should be based on:

Qualifications or certifications required to perform the job

Relevant professional experience

Technical skills or competencies

Language proficiency where genuinely required

Regulatory or licensing requirements (e.g. medical, financial, or aviation roles)

Work model compatibility (full‑time, part‑time, flexible, remote)

Example:

For a Senior Internal Auditor role, lawful selection criteria may include:

A recognised accounting qualification (e.g. ACCA, CPA)

Minimum 5–7 years of audit experience

Experience with UAE regulatory frameworks

Strong report‑writing skills in English

By contrast, criteria such as age, marital status, nationality (unless legally justified), or personal lifestyle choices are not lawful selection factors, even if commonly used informally in the past. Well‑structured employers formally document these criteria internally before recruitment begins.

Shortlisting: Lawful CV Screening and Initial Elimination

During the shortlisting stage, employers may lawfully select or reject candidates based on objective mismatches with the predefined criteria. Permissible shortlisting reasons include:

Insufficient experience

Lack of required qualifications

Inability to meet licensing or approval requirements

Salary expectations well outside the role’s budget

Absence of required work authorisation (at that stage)

Example:

If a role requires Arabic and English fluency due to client-facing regulatory reporting, rejecting a candidate who does not speak Arabic would be lawful provided that the language requirement is genuine and documented.

What employers must not do at shortlisting stage:

Exclude candidates based on gender or nationality preferences

Reject candidates because of pregnancy, disability, or religious practice

Use informal “cultural fit” language to disguise discriminatory preferences

Best practice is to record neutral rejection reasons (e.g. “did not meet experience threshold”) to evidence compliance if challenged.

Interviews: Assessing Suitability in a Structured and Defensible Way

Interviews remain the main selection tool but are also the stage most exposed to legal risk if conducted informally. Lawful interviews focus on:

Capability to perform the role

Problem‑solving ability

Behavioural competencies

Alignment with professional responsibilities

Employers should ideally:

Use structured interview questions

Ask all candidates substantially similar baseline questions

Evaluate responses against predetermined scoring criteria

Lawful interview questions include:

“Can you describe your experience managing cross‑border audits?”

“How do you handle conflicting deadlines?”

“Have you previously worked under MOHRE or free zone regulatory environments?”

Problematic interview questions include:

“Are you planning to have children?”

“What religion are you?”

“Would your husband be comfortable with late working hours?”

“Are you too old/young for this role?”

Even if asked casually or without malicious intent, such questions may evidence discriminatory decision‑making.

Testing and Assessments: When and How They May Be Used

Employers may lawfully use skills tests, assessments, or technical exercises provided they are relevant, proportionate, and applied consistently. Common lawful assessments include:

Technical tests (e.g. coding, financial modelling)

Role‑specific case studies

Language proficiency evaluations

Psychometric or aptitude assessments

Example:

Requiring a software developer to complete a short coding exercise is reasonable. Requiring the same exercise only from certain candidates (e.g. based on nationality) would not be defensible.

Assessment results should be retained and linked back to objective hiring criteria.

Final Selection and Decision‑Making

The final hiring decision must be traceable back to lawful criteria, even when subjective judgement is involved. Employers may legitimately consider:

Comparative performance at interview

Relative depth of experience

Demonstrated leadership or specialist skills

Readiness to commence employment

What is crucial is that the reason for selection can be articulated without reference to prohibited factors.

Example:

Lawful reasoning:

“The selected candidate demonstrated stronger regulatory experience and scored higher in the technical assessment.”

Unlawful or risky reasoning:

“The selected candidate will fit better with the existing team culture.”

If “team fit” is cited, it should be clearly defined in professional, non‑discriminatory terms (e.g. collaboration style, leadership approach).

Documenting the Selection Process

While the Labour Law does not mandate formal hiring records, documentation is a critical risk‑management practice. Employers are encouraged to retain:

Job descriptions and advertisements

Selection criteria and scoring matrices

Interview notes

Assessment results

Offer letters and final contracts

These records are particularly important if:

A rejected candidate alleges discrimination

MOHRE investigates a complaint

A dispute arises over misrepresentation or unfair treatment

In the UAE, candidate selection must be able to withstand scrutiny, not just feel commercially sensible. Employers retain wide discretion over who they hire — but only when decisions are anchored in objective, role‑based reasoning, applied consistently and documented carefully.

A well‑run selection process protects not only candidates but also employers from regulatory exposure, reputational harm, and costly labour disputes.

Use of Recruitment Agencies

Recruitment agencies must hold a valid MOHRE recruitment licence.

Employers are responsible for ensuring agencies engaged act lawfully and do not charge candidates recruitment fees.

Any agreement with a recruitment agency should clearly allocate responsibilities and compliance obligations.

Recruitment Costs and Fees

Employer Responsibility (with Legal References)

Under UAE Labour Law, all recruitment‑related costs are the employer’s responsibility. This is a strict rule designed to prevent exploitation and forced labour and is actively enforced by MOHRE.

Scope of Recruitment Costs

Recruitment costs are interpreted broadly and include all expenses incurred to lawfully hire and employ a worker, such as:

Recruitment or head‑hunter fees

Work permit and labour approval fees

Residence visa and visa stamping costs

Medical fitness tests

Emirates ID registration

Mandatory health insurance

Article 6 (Recruitment and employment of workers shall be conducted in accordance with the provisions of this Decree‑Law and its implementing regulations. The employer must comply with the approved procedures for recruitment and shall not employ any worker unless a work permit is obtained from the Ministry.)

(Recruitment and employment of workers shall be conducted in accordance with the provisions of this Decree‑Law and its implementing regulations. The employer must comply with the approved procedures for recruitment and shall not employ any worker unless a work permit is obtained from the Ministry.) Article 13 (The employer shall: Treat the worker in a manner that preserves his dignity and integrity Bear the costs of recruitment and employment in accordance with the provisions of this Decree‑Law Not charge the worker any fees or costs, directly or indirectly, for employment)

(The employer shall:

Prohibition on Charging or Recovering Costs from Employees

Employers must not, directly or indirectly:

Charge candidates recruitment or visa fees

Deduct such costs from salary

Require reimbursement through side agreements

Reclassify costs as “training” or “processing” fees

Employee consent does not legitimise cost‑shifting.

Article 14 (Any form of forced labour is prohibited. It is prohibited to compel the worker to perform work against his will or to exploit him in any way. It is also prohibited to impose any penalties or coercive measures on the worker.)

(Any form of forced labour is prohibited. It is prohibited to compel the worker to perform work against his will or to exploit him in any way. It is also prohibited to impose any penalties or coercive measures on the worker.) Early Departure and Probation Confusion

Employers cannot recover recruitment or visa costs from employees, even if the employee resigns during probation. However, where an employee leaves during probation to join another UAE employer, limited cost recovery may apply between the two employers, not against the employee.

Article 9 (The employer may appoint the worker under probation for a period not exceeding six months. If the worker wishes to terminate employment during probation to join another employer in the State, the new employer shall compensate the original employer for the costs of recruitment, subject to the rules determined by the Ministry.)

Recruitment costs are treated as a business expense, not an employee liability. Any attempt to transfer these costs—openly or indirectly—creates significant regulatory risk, regardless of contractual wording or employee agreement.

Job Offers and Employment Contracts

Once a candidate has been selected, the recruitment process sets into legally operative obligations through the issuance of a formal job offer and the execution of an employment contract.

Under UAE Labour Law, the employer must issue a written offer that is registered with MOHRE (or the relevant free zone authority) and that accurately reflects the essential terms of employment, including job title, duties, salary, allowances, work location, working hours, probation period, and contract duration. This offer is not a mere formality: it sets expectations and forms the basis upon which the candidate agrees to relocate, resign from previous employment, or commit to the role. Any material divergence between the offer and the final employment contract—such as reduced salary, altered role scope, or removal of agreed benefits—may expose the employer to allegations of bad faith recruitment or misrepresentation. The final employment contract must be a fixed‑term contract (not exceeding three years, renewable) and must be registered with MOHRE before the employee commences work. In practice, compliant employers ensure tight alignment between advertisements, offer letters, and MOHRE contracts, recognising that inconsistencies are a common trigger for labour disputes, regulatory scrutiny, and employee grievances.

Work Permits, Visas, and Onboarding

Before an employee may lawfully commence work in the UAE, the employer must complete a series of mandatory immigration and employment formalities that are integral to the recruitment process rather than administrative afterthoughts.

This includes obtaining a valid MOHRE work permit (or the relevant free zone permit), securing a residence visa, arranging the employee’s medical fitness examination, and completing Emirates ID registration, all of which must be finalised in accordance with prescribed timelines and procedures.

The employee must not begin work—formally or informally—until the necessary authorisations are in place, as premature commencement exposes the employer to regulatory penalties. As part of onboarding, the employer must also ensure the employee is registered for salary payment through the Wage Protection System (WPS) where applicable, enrolled in mandatory health insurance, and provided with access to workplace policies, safety information, and contractual documentation. In practice, compliant employers treat immigration compliance and onboarding as a continuation of lawful recruitment, recognising that failures at this stage—such as delayed permits, incorrect job classifications, or off‑system salary payments—are frequent sources of MOHRE enforcement actions and labour disputes.

Emiratisation Obligations

In addition to general recruitment requirements, certain private‑sector employers are subject to Emiratisation obligations, which require the active recruitment, hiring, and retention of UAE nationals in accordance with targets set by MOHRE and related government programmes.

These obligations apply primarily to companies meeting specific size and sector thresholds and are designed to integrate UAE nationals into the workforce through sustainable employment rather than nominal or short‑term appointments.

Employers subject to Emiratisation requirements must ensure that recruitment practices genuinely prioritise qualified UAE nationals, maintain compliant salary levels and job titles, and record employment accurately through MOHRE systems. Non‑compliance—such as failing to meet targets, misclassifying roles, or creating artificial employment arrangements—may result in administrative penalties, increased government contribution charges, restrictions on new work permits, or exclusion from incentive schemes. In practice, Emiratisation considerations influence recruitment planning from an early stage, requiring employers to align workforce strategy, hiring budgets, and role design with national employment policy as an integral part of lawful recruitment in the UAE.

Record-Keeping and Compliance

Employers must:

Maintain accurate recruitment and employment records.

Ensure contract terms reflect actual working conditions.

Cooperate with MOHRE inspections and investigations.

non-compliance may result in fines, suspension of work permits, and other administrative sanctions.

Practical Risk Points

Common recruitment-related risks include:

Using unlicensed recruitment agents.

Charging or permitting the charging of recruitment fees to candidates.

Issuing offers inconsistent with final contracts.

Discriminatory advertising or selection practices.

Conclusion

Recruitment under UAE Labour Law is not merely an administrative or commercial exercise but a regulated legal process that begins at first contact with a candidate and extends through onboarding and workforce integration. Employers are required to conduct recruitment transparently, fairly, and in good faith, ensuring that selection decisions are objective, non‑discriminatory, and properly documented. Central to the framework is the clear allocation of responsibility to employers for recruitment costs, immigration compliance, and accurate contractual documentation, alongside heightened regulatory oversight through MOHRE and aligned government initiatives such as Emiratisation. Failures at any stage—whether through misrepresentation, unlawful cost‑shifting, improper selection practices, or procedural shortcuts—can give rise to regulatory penalties, labour disputes, and reputational risk. In practice, employers that embed compliance into recruitment strategy, rather than treating it as a post‑hire obligation, are best positioned to meet both legal requirements and broader policy objectives underpinning the UAE labour market.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.