New Ministerial Decision On Remote Work In Oman

As digital transformation reshapes the way we work, Oman has taken an important step to regulate flexible working arrangements. On 31 August 2025, the Ministry of Labour issued Ministerial Decision No. 523/2025 on Remote Work, under the Labour Law (Royal Decree 53/2023).

This decision creates a clear legal framework for remote work, helping employers balance business needs withemployeerights.

What is Remote Work?

Article 1(14) of the Labour Law defines remote work as:

"A system of work where the employee performs duties using information and communication technology from outside the employer's premises, within the Sultanate of Oman, either partially or fully."

Key Employer Obligations

Under the new rules, employers must maintain a list ofemployeesworking remotely and provide it to the authorities if requested. They are also required to supply the necessary IT tools, software, and connections (unless otherwise agreed with the employee). In addition, employers must grant employees the access and authority they need to do their jobs and put in place an electronic system to supervise performance and carry out evaluations, while respecting employee privacy.

Employee Responsibilities

Employees working remotely must perform their work personally during agreed hours, use the approved IT systems, and safeguard confidential information. They are also expected to take care of company equipment, return it when asked, and report any technical issues or other circumstances affecting their ability to work.

Why This Matters for Employers

The regulation is not only about compliance. It also provides opportunities for companies to boost productivity by offering more flexibility, attract and retain talent in a competitive market, reduce overhead costs linked to office space, and operate within a clear legal framework that protects both the business and its employees.

Our Advice

We recommend that employers adopt clear internal policies for remote work and record them in employment contracts or annexes. This will ensure compliance while building trust with the workforce.

