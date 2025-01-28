Under What Circumstances Can An Employee Be Terminated

Employment relationships can sometimes come to an end due to various reasons, including termination. However, employers must understand the legal grounds for terminating employees to ensure compliance with Omani Labor Law No. 53/2023 and avoid legal disputes.

Article 40 of Oman's Labor Law outlines the circumstances under which employers can terminate employees without prior notice and severance pay. In this article, we aim to provide an interview on the grounds mentioned in Article 40 while addressing legal nuances that employers should consider.

Impersonation or Forgery

This ground refers to an employee using deception or falsification to secure employment. If an employer discovers that an employee misrepresented their identity or engaged in forgery during the hiring process, it provides legal grounds for termination.

Serious Material Loss

Article 40 allows for termination when an employee's actions result in a serious financial loss. However, the law does not precisely define what constitutes a "serious material loss," underscoring the need for legal clarity.

Violation of Safety Instructions

Persistent disregard for written safety instructions that jeopardize the well-being of workers or the workplace can be grounds for termination. Employers must issue written warnings before taking such actions.

Unexcused Absence

The law permits termination if an employee is absent without a valid excuse for more than seven continuous days or ten separate days within a year. Notably, the law does not explicitly define what qualifies as an "acceptable excuse."

Disclosure of Establishment Secrets

Termination is justified if an employee discloses confidential information or trade secrets without legal authorization. Protecting proprietary information is crucial for maintaining competitiveness.

Conviction for Felony or Crime

Definitive convictions for felonies, crimes against honor or honesty, or workplace-related misdemeanors empower employers to terminate employment.

Intoxication or Use of Substances

Being under the influence of any intoxicating substances during working hours, or bringing such substances to the workplace, or engaging in acts contrary to public morality can lead to termination. Employers must ensure a safe and professional work environment for their employees.

Assault

Termination is allowed if an assault occurs during working hours against the employer, representatives, superiors, or fellow workers, resulting in illness or suspension from work.

Serious Violation of Work Obligations

Employers can terminate employees who significantly fail to fulfill obligations specified in the employment contract, encompassing persistent and severe breaches.

Legal Ambiguities

Although Article 40 has specified the circumstances about certain aspects of the law, some terms such as "serious material loss," "acceptable excuse," and "serious breach" do not have explicit definitions. Therefore, employers should consult specialized lawyers before making any decisions related to termination. Legal experts possess the necessary knowledge to comprehend legal subtleties and provide guidance to make well-informed and legally sound decisions.

Conclusion

Understanding the grounds for employment termination under the Omani Labor Law is crucial for employers navigating the complexities of employment relationships. While Article 40 provides a guide, legal ambiguities underscore the importance of consulting specialized lawyers.

Originally published March 7, 2024.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.